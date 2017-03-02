News By Tag
Visit the Village of Oak Creek
If you are going to be Visiting Sedona Arizona be sure to stop at The Village of Oak Creek
Hiking & Mountain Biking
Village of Oak Creek is an excellent area for hikes of all lengths. You can travel west on Verde Valley School Road to the gravel and almost to the end, you can then walk down to the creek, turn right and walk along the Oak Creek. Baldwin Park Trail is in that area (takes around 45 minutes to 1 hour) and has some great views of Cathedral Rock.
If you go back to 179 and go north about a half a mile, you'll find Bell Rock and Courthouse Butte both of which provide enjoyable easy to moderate 4.5 mile hikes with some rock stair stepping. There are two parking lots which you can use to hike this trail. One is South of Bell Rock, next to Oak Creek Village, the other is just north of Bell Rock (towards Sedona)
Of course, if you are looking for less populated hikes just ask a resident of the Village and you will find many of them to be more than willing to tell you where their favorite hike is.
The Village of Oak Creek is a great place to live if you are a golfer.
Its home to three golf courses The Sedona Golf Resort and Oak Creek Country Club, both 18 hole courses and set in the beautiful red rocks of Sedona. Canyon Mesa has a stunning 9 hole golf course that is very popular with locals and visitors.
Places to Eat
No matter what you are hungry for you will probably be able find it in the Village of Oak Creek. From coffee shops to fine ding and everything in between. There is a place for every taste.
Lodging
Are you looking for a resort setting or just a place to rest your head after a day on the hiking trails? The Village boasts the Hilton Resort with all its amenities and budget motels to meet your needs. Or try a Bed & Breakfast or maybe a vacation rental in a private home.
Housing
The Village has housing options ranging from resorts to private homes and vacation rentals.
