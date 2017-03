Visit the Village of Oak Creek

If you are going to be Visiting Sedona Arizona be sure to stop at The Village of Oak Creek

The Village of Oak Creek is located 6 miles south of Sedona and offers a variety of housing options including single family residences, condos and townhomes, golf course properties and luxury living. The Village has a population of a little over 6,000 and residents and visitors alike enjoy the community feeling that comes with a small town.

Village of Oak Creek is an excellent area for hikes of all lengths. You can travel west on Verde Valley School Road to the gravel and almost to the end, you can then walk down to the creek, turn right and walk along the Oak Creek. Baldwin Park Trail is in that area (takes around 45 minutes to 1 hour) and has some great views of Cathedral Rock.

If you go back to 179 and go north about a half a mile, you'll find Bell and Courthouse Butte both of which provide enjoyable easy to moderate 4.5 mile hikes with some stair stepping. There are two parking lots which you can use to access this. One is South of, next to Oak Creek Village, the other is just north of (towards Sedona).

Of course, if you are looking for less populated hikes just ask a resident of the Village and you will find many of them to be more than willing to tell you where their favorite hike is.

Its home to three golf courses: The Sedona Golf Resort and Oak Creek Country Club, both 18 hole courses and set in the beautiful red rocks of Sedona. Canyon Mesa has a stunning 9 hole golf course that is very popular with locals and visitors.

No matter what you are hungry for you will probably be able find it in the Village of Oak Creek. From coffee shops to fine dining and everything in between. There is a place for every taste.

Are you looking for a resort setting or just a place to rest your head after a day on the hiking trails? The Village boasts the Hilton Resort with all its amenities and budget motels to meet your needs. Or try a Bed & Breakfast or maybe a vacation rental in a private home.