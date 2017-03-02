News By Tag
Dr. John Quinn awarded 2017 Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker Award!
Dr. John P. Quinn, MSPT, DPT of Moriarty Physical Therapy selected as a recipient of this year's Forty under 40 Award, presented by the Dutchess Regional Chamber of Commerce
The Forty Under 40 awards are bestowed annually to 40 individuals under the age of 40 who have shown a strong commitment to the Hudson Valley. A selection committee, comprised of former honorees, judge nominations based on professional and community achievements.
Dr. John Quinn will be honored with an award at the annual Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker Awards on Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel & Conference Center / ChangePoint Theatre in Poughkeepsie, NY.
"Thank you for your involvement and leadership in our local community... you have touched the lives of patients, students, children, and adults alike! We are so proud of you!" -Moriarty Physical Therapy
Among being a Clinical Director at Moriarty Physical Therapy, Dr. Quinn is the Chair of the Health and Wellness Committee of the Dutchess County Chamber of Commerce, where he has helped develop programs for the community to promote healthy living across their lifespan. Dr. Quinn also sits on the Board of Directors for the Physical Therapy Doctorate Program at Marist College.
Dr. Quinn happily resides in Poughkeepsie, NY with his wife Dr. Nancy Moriarty, his kids and his dog.
About Moriarty Physical Therapy
Moriarty Physical Therapy is a premier physical therapy center with locations in Poughkeepsie, NY and Lagrange, NY. To find out more about physical therapy or to book your first appointment with a physical therapist, contact Moriarty Physical Therapy at (845) 454-4137 or visit their website http://moriartypt.com/
