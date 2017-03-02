CyanoFluor Handheld HAB Indicator: Early Warning of HAB conditions

SAN JOSE, Calif.
- March 8, 2017
- PRLog
-- Early identification of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) is key to mitigating their effects and protecting public health. Turner Designs' CyanoFluor is a new handheld fluorometer equipped with optics for detecting chlorophyll (CHL) and phycocyanin (PC) responses from natural water samples. CyanoFluor uses these responses to calculate and report a PC to CHL ratio for estimating the relative abundance of cyanobacteria within a phytoplankton population. By monitoring PC to CHL ratios over time, users can tell whether environmental conditions are changing, favoring cyanobacterial production which typically leads to the formation of HABs. CyanoFluor also provides raw fluorescence readings, which can be used to estimate chlorophyll concentrations.
CyanoFluor is factory-calibrated;
no calibration standards or tools are required. Solid state optoelectronics ensure long term instrument stability. Results are displayed in less than 30 seconds and logged for future downloading. CyanoFluor is a perfect field instrument for HAB monitoring efforts – small, lightweight, battery-powered, waterproof and easy to use.
For more information please visit http://www.turnerdesigns.com
.