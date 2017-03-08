News By Tag
Speros Announces New Audiovisual Systems Services
Rik LaSpisa, who specializes in integrated IT and audiovisual systems, is heading up this new division. LaSpisa, a Buffalo, N.Y., native and graduate of Houghton College with a B.S. in Business Management, has more than thirteen years of experience in integrated IT and audiovisual systems design and integration.
An analysis reported by Forrester Research indicates the U.S. telecommuting ranks have swelled from 34 million people in 2009 to 63 million in 2016. This telecommuting trend continues to grow as businesses and organizations see the value of collaborating in real time with key contacts across the world.
In a survey of 178 U.S. businesses with between 20 and 99 employees, the 'Yankee Group' found that 79 percent had mobile workers, with an average of 11 'mobile workers' per company, and 54 percent had telecommuters, with an average of eight telecommuters per company.
"Businesses need a place where everyone can talk, share and collaborate, regardless of their physical location," said LaSpisa. "This 'shared space' could be a cloud-based chat room, a project-management tool or a teleconferencing system. We expanded our services to ensure that we are offering all of the best tools available on the market."
Speros audio systems feature voice reinforcement for digital media and computer content, as well as audio amplification for live presentations in a variety of spaces, such as lecture halls, classrooms and government facilities.
Visual systems include multiple devices that can display simultaneously, HD video projectors and interactive video touch monitors as well as digital signage solutions.
Speros provides complete design, engineering, installation and maintenance services to add or integrate technologies including interactive projection technology and displays, distance-learning systems and audio- and video-equipped conference and telepresence rooms.
For more information, visit http://www.speros.com/
MORE INFORMATION ON SPEROS
Established in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit http://www.speros.com/
CONTACT
Rik LaSpisa
Account Executive
Speros
(912) 354-8900
rlaspisa@speros.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR, Inc.
(912) 844-9990
visteam@carriagetradepr.com
