Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Attendee List Released Featuring the FDA and Leading Health Experts from Industry and Science

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017 will arrive to Boston, Massachusetts, USA on April 26th & 27th and will feature talks from the FDA, Shire, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Nemera, Zeon, West Pharmaceutical Services, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and more

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017

Aimed at capturing the latest developments and breakthroughs in medical devices and PFS technology, SMi Group's timely Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast USA summit will gather scientists, medical device experts and industry leaders when it takes place on April 26th & 27th in Boston, Massachusetts.With still over 6 six weeks to go, SMi Group have released an attendee list featuring a global audience that emphasises a booming PFS market expected to reach USD $22.5 Billion by 2025.*Source:As well asrepresentation, other nations present will includeand theA snapshot of organisations confirmed to joininclude:Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Amgen Incorporated, Aptar Pharma, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., BCM Group LLC, Biogen Incorporated, Centurion Medical Products, Daicel Corporation, Eli Lilly, Ermo, FDA, Forest Laboratories, Janssen, McArdle & Associates, LLC, Merck Research Laboratories, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL, Nemera, Nipro, Nipro Europe NV, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nye Lubricants, Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals, Philips – Medisize, Plastibell DTP Holding, Regeneron Pharmaceuitcals Inc, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology Inc, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging, Schreiner MediPharm, Shire, Smithers Rapra, Takeda, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, TESARO, West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc, Zeon Chemicals L.P and more.Further information is available at www.pfsamericas.com The preliminary attendee list and a series of interviews with key speakers such asandare also available to read in the event website's download centre Pre-Filled Syringes East CoastConference: 26th & 27th AprilInteractive workshops: 25th AprilThe Colonnade, Boston, Massachusetts, USASponsored by: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Economy Spring, Nemera, Nipro PharmaPackaging, FluentaOVLK, Owen Mumford, SCHOTT, Schreiner Medipharm, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, West Pharmaceutical Services, Zeon