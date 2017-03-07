Country(s)
Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Attendee List Released Featuring the FDA and Leading Health Experts from Industry and Science
Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017 will arrive to Boston, Massachusetts, USA on April 26th & 27th and will feature talks from the FDA, Shire, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Nemera, Zeon, West Pharmaceutical Services, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and more
With still over 6 six weeks to go, SMi Group have released an attendee list featuring a global audience that emphasises a booming PFS market expected to reach USD $22.5 Billion by 2025.*Source:
As well as USA representation, other nations present will include Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Japan and the United Kingdom.
A snapshot of organisations confirmed to join Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017 include:
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Amgen Incorporated, Aptar Pharma, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., BCM Group LLC, Biogen Incorporated, Centurion Medical Products, Daicel Corporation, Eli Lilly, Ermo, FDA, Forest Laboratories, Janssen, McArdle & Associates, LLC, Merck Research Laboratories, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL, Nemera, Nipro, Nipro Europe NV, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nye Lubricants, Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals, Philips – Medisize, Plastibell DTP Holding, Regeneron Pharmaceuitcals Inc, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology Inc, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging, Schreiner MediPharm, Shire, Smithers Rapra, Takeda, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, TESARO, West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc, Zeon Chemicals L.P and more.
Further information is available at www.pfsamericas.com
The preliminary attendee list and a series of interviews with key speakers such as SCHOTT, Eli Lilly and Shire are also available to read in the event website's download centre.
Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast
Conference: 26th & 27th April
Interactive workshops: 25th April
The Colonnade, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Sponsored by: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Economy Spring, Nemera, Nipro PharmaPackaging, FluentaOVLK, Owen Mumford, SCHOTT, Schreiner Medipharm, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, West Pharmaceutical Services, Zeon
