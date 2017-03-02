 
Santa Monica Sustainable Quality Awards Return April 20

Notable Architect and Advocate John Picard Announced as Keynote Speaker
 
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The 22nd Annual Santa Monica Sustainable Quality Awards (SQA) are back recognizing business leaders in the areas of sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and stewardship of the natural environment. Developed in partnership between the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works, this year's event will take place on April 20, 2017, at Le Meridien Defina Hotel in Santa Monica.

Joining the 2017 SQA event as keynote speaker is John Picard, a notable advocate for green architecture and construction. John is a pioneer in the sustainability movement and building efficiency and energy. He set the foundation for the U.S. Green Building Council, an influential non-profit dedicated to transforming the way buildings, homes and communities are designed. John has also led several major Fortune 500 companies towards more sustainable practices.

"Santa Monica companies continue to lead the way in incorporating sustainability principles into their business practices. Our businesses are always taking bold steps toward water self-sufficiency and green building excellence; the business community stands proudly with the city to advance these priorities," said Laurel Rosen, president of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce.

Every year, the SQA promotes the efforts of local businesses to adopt sustainable practices. As the longest running and most rigorous sustainable business award program, the SQA has recognized 143 businesses with over 175 awards since 1995.

"Santa Monica businesses continue to drive the Sustainable City Plan goals by taking  the extra steps to ensure a robust economy, a commitment to human resources, and a healthy natural environment." said Susy Borlido, co-executive director of Sustainable Works. "The SQA honors sustainable businesses that inspire others to work and live consciously."

The SQA will take place on April 20 at 11am at Le Meridien Delfina Hotel in the Penthouse Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased online at www.smsqa.com or reserved in advance by calling 310.393.9825. Pre-paid tickets are $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

About Sustainable Quality Awards:

The SQAs were founded in order to recognize businesses in the Santa Monica area that are successfully incorporating sustainable practices into their operations; businesses that make significant achievements in the areas of sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and stewardship of the natural environment. LaCarGuy and Morley Builders continue to support this event as Lead Sponsors. SoCal Edison joins as an Environmental Steward sponsor.

For more information visit www.smsqa.com

Blaze PR
lmee@blazepr.com
