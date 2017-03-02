News By Tag
Scarlet Hollow Release 1st Single "I Am Divided" From Forth Coming Album
US Progressive Rock Band Scarlet Hollow return after 5 year hiatus.
To celebrate the release of the upcoming album Scarlet Hollow and Melodic Revolution Records have decide to make the lead single "I Am Divided" available for FREE Download for a limited time. This is not a cheesy 192 or less bit toss away side track. This is the same HI Res 24 Bit Track that is on the upcoming album.
So why is it free then? It is free for as a thank you for the years of support even while the band was off the grid it's also a way to get people pumped about the upcoming album. We want you all to grab this track and share the link with your friends, family co-workers and anyone else that loves good quality music.
Full album details including album name, artwork and full track listing will be released at a later date.
Download The 24 Bit Hi-Res Recording here for Free > http://melodicrevolutionrecords.com/
The Band
Allison VonBuelow // Lyrics, Vocals & Acoustic Guitars
Gregg Olson // Electric Guitars & Keyboards
Jeff Mack // Bass Guitar & Bass Pedals
Jay Setar // Drums & Percussion
Studio Notes
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Gregg Olson @ The Alien Workshop Moorpark Ca.
Written by Scarlet Hollow
Find more info about Scarlet Hollow @
Website: http://scarlethollow.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
MRR Profile: http://mrrmusic.com/
Media Contact:
Gregg Olson:
greggolson@roadrunner.com
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona:
Info@melodicrevolution.com
Website: http://mrrmusic.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Nick Katona
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
