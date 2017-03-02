 
News By Tag
* Scarlet Hollow
* Free download
* Melodic Revolution Records
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Scarlet Hollow Release 1st Single "I Am Divided" From Forth Coming Album

US Progressive Rock Band Scarlet Hollow return after 5 year hiatus.
 
 
Scarlet Hollow - I Am Divided - Artwork
Scarlet Hollow - I Am Divided - Artwork
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Scarlet Hollow
* Free download
* Melodic Revolution Records

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

ORLANDO, Fla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Scarlet Hollow are back with a new single and a new album after a long hiatus, let's rewind. October 30th 2012 the band release their soon to become critically acclaimed debut album "What If Never Was" in November just days after finishing the album Guitarist Gregg Olson had a massive stroke. Doctors told his wife and band vocalist Allison VonBülow that Gregg wouldn't live past the first night. We were all horrified and in shock, thank goodness that was not the outcome. Fast forward to present day, after much physical therapy and rehabilitation Gregg and the band are back and better than ever with a new album due out before summer 2017.

To celebrate the release of the upcoming album Scarlet Hollow and Melodic Revolution Records have decide to make the lead single "I Am Divided" available for FREE Download for a limited time. This is not a cheesy 192 or less bit toss away side track. This is the same HI Res 24 Bit Track that is on the upcoming album.

So why is it free then? It is free for as a thank you for the years of support even while the band was off the grid it's also a way to get people pumped about the upcoming album. We want you all to grab this track and share the link with your friends, family co-workers and anyone else that loves good quality music.

Full album details including album name, artwork and full track listing will be released at a later date.

Download The 24 Bit Hi-Res Recording here for Free > http://melodicrevolutionrecords.com/track/i-am-divided-hi...

The Band
Allison VonBuelow // Lyrics, Vocals & Acoustic Guitars
Gregg Olson // Electric Guitars & Keyboards
Jeff Mack // Bass Guitar & Bass Pedals
Jay Setar // Drums & Percussion

Studio Notes
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Gregg Olson @ The Alien Workshop Moorpark Ca.
Written by Scarlet Hollow

Find more info about Scarlet Hollow @
Website: http://scarlethollow.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScarletHollowMusic
MRR Profile: http://mrrmusic.com/scarlet-hollow/

Media Contact:
Gregg Olson:
greggolson@roadrunner.com

Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona:
Info@melodicrevolution.com
Website: http://mrrmusic.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MelodicRevolutionRecords

End
Source:
Email:***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com Email Verified
Tags:Scarlet Hollow, Free download, Melodic Revolution Records
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Melodic Revolution Records News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share