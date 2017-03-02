News By Tag
Marval and the Latimer Arts College reach out to female pupils to boost awareness for ICT careers
Marval's executives shared their insights and invited young girls to pursue a career in technology
On the 8th of March, which is also International Women's Day, female executives from Marval Software visited The Latimer Arts College (LAC) and spoke to girls from Year 9 and above about the ICT industry, the different roles within an IT company, as well as the paths towards a career in the sector.
Application Support Analyst Jess Hill and HR Manager Poonam Patel shared their personal experience and industry facts and insights, engaging with students following a Q&A session. Jess Hill, who is a former student of LAC, emphasised on the unlimited progress opportunities and gave away fascinating details of her day to day job.
"There are several misconceptions about careers in Technology and young girls may not realise how exciting and rewarding it can be. The reality is that few industries can affect and influence the future as much as ICT. The girls who'll decide to pursue a career in our market, will have the opportunity to work on intriguing projects that potentially shape the way people work and live, while enriching our industry with their passion and ideas", commented Poonam Patel and added: "We look forward to welcoming more women into our industry and Marval will continue to work on making this happen."
Ms Jyoti Pankhania, Assistant Head at Latimer Arts College enthused: "As part of our Raising Aspirations programme we invited Marval Software to come along and deliver a session to a selected number of female students in order to enhance their experience and celebrate International Women's Day. This is a fantastic opportunity for them to identify role models and future career aspirations."
In February 2017, Marval Software launched a programme aiming to increase awareness about Women in ICT and encourage young girls to consider a career in Technology. As part of this programme, Marval will be engaging with local schools and extending invitations to female students to visit its headquarters in Kettering, explore different career paths and put their hands on advanced technologies and business tools.
Women are under-represented in the ICT industry worldwide. In the UK, women constitute just 17% of the ICT workforce against 83% of men. Today, almost 33% of Marval's UK workforce are female, which is well above the national average. Marval Software remains committed to cultivating a corporate culture that supports and promotes diversity and equal opportunities regardless of gender or other personal characteristics.
About Marval Software
Founded in 1989, Marval Software is a leading provider of ITSM solutions and services that help organisations worldwide reach critical business objectives related to information security, OPEX, knowledge management, as well as customer loyalty and satisfaction.
With its award-winning ITSM platform, Marval MSM, plus a comprehensive portfolio of professional and support services, Marval and its partners design and deploy ITSM and ITIL projects for customers in several industries, including Healthcare, Education, Local and Central Government, Financial Services, Emergency Services, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transport.
Find out more at www.marval.co.uk
