Industry News





USMC America What We Fight For Shirt

When Marines swear an oath we are bound to our country and Corps. Support what we fight for with the new USMC America What We Fight For Shirt!
 
 
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The oath we swear to our country and Corps does not expire.  This is what we fight for!  The Marine to the left and to the right of us and our fellow Americans back home will forever be in a warrior's heart.  As we push forth into the unknown we can take solace in the fact that when we fight for these things, we fight for causes true.

Devil Dog Shirts is proud to unveil this new design that pays creedence
Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Made and Printed in the USA
-100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular Slim Fit

We provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use this link:  http://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/usmc-america-fi...


For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
