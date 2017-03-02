Country(s)
Mega Safari Deal - Trailing The Wildebeest Migration From Serengeti to Masai Mara in 2017
Great Migration Safari Package in 12 days. Visit Kenya and Tanzania Safari following the wildebeest Migration route in Serengeti and Masai Mara. Tours to Amboseli, Manyara and Ngorongoro are also included to enhance the experience. Enjoy a exciting Night Game Drive and exotic bush dinner on this trip.
This year, 2017, Hallmark Travel Planners is once again offering a ready-made wildebeest migration safari. This safari is highly discounted while giving the best of experiences and value for money - only US$3660 per person.
Arrive at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from where you will be met by your guide for a short transfer to your hotel to enjoy a deserving rest after your long flight into Africa.
The next day, leave the city of Nairobi and begin your safari adventure. Your first stop is the Amboseli National park, on the foot of the mighty Kilimanjaro. After 2 nights in Amboseli, during which you will also enjoy a night game drive, you cross over into Tanzania. You will be spending a night in Lake Manyara National Park, known for its tree-climbing lions, flamingos, breathtaking scenery and the soda-ash lake. The next day, you move on to Ngorongoro Area where you will enjoy a full-day crater tour. Serengeti is your next home for 2 nights before spending the last 3 nights in the Masai Mara. On the last day, you drive to Nairobi and catch your flight back home.
Highlights of This Safari Deal
Night Game Drive in Amboseli
Sundowner in Lake Manyara
Crater Tour at Ngorongoro
Migration Safaris in Serengeti and Masai Mara
Bush Dinner in Masai Mara
Accommodation:
1 night at Tamarind Tree Hotel in Nairobi
2 nights at Amboseli AA Lodge in Amboseli
1 night Lake Manyara Kilimamoja Lodge in Manyara National Park
2 nights at Rhino Lodge in Ngorongoro Area
2 nights at Mbalageti Lodge in Serengeti National Park
3 nights at Mara River Camp in Masai Mara Game Reserve
12 Days from $3,660 per person land only, based on double occupancy.
For more information about this trip and reservations, see the detailed itinerary here.
About African Travel Hub
Hallmark Travel Planners is a tour operator founded in 2007 by experienced and enthusiastic African Travel consultants. It is based and licensed to operate from Nairobi, Kenya. Through the company website, this tour operator also offers Ground Handling Services to overseas and travel agents. We also give online guidance and online bookings for travel services.
Contact
Hallmark Travel Planners - Kenya
+254733801766
***@africantravelhub.com
Photos:
