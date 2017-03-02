News By Tag
Lapels Dry Cleaning to open on April 1 at 103 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ
"We're extremely excited to bring a sustainable, non-toxic way of dry cleaning clothes to Somerville,"
Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past dozen years. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative, for its newer locations like Lapels Dry Cleaning of Somerville. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.
"Our environmentally-
"When I worked on Wall Street, I always wore a suit and was my dry cleaner's best customer. Beyond that, I always had a fascination with the dry cleaner's business model. So when I had enough of the daily grind of commuting into Manhattan, a dry cleaning business was one of the things I wanted to explore," said Grampone. "Lapels floored me with their offering as well as their product and business model. The people of Somerville will be very happy with the service we provide."
Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.
Lapels offers it's customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. Same day service is also available with pick-up after 5 pm. Lapels also offers a "car hop" service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.
In addition to Lapels Dry Cleaning of Somerville, Grampone has plans for additional locations. He will open Lapels Dry Cleaning of Livingston and Lapels Dry Cleaning of Piscataway, two satellite locations, later this year.
Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning in Somerville are Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm; Saturday 8 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 12 pm to 3 pm.
For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit www.mylapels.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
