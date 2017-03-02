 
Industry News





AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Treasure Coast, FL

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Michael Terrioas the new Chapter President of AFEA's Treasure Coast, FL Chapter.

Michael Terrio believes that communication and interaction with his clients on a regular basis is key to understanding their financial planning needs and assisting them in realizing their dreams and aspirations.  The firm covers all areas of financial management, from investment and retirement planning to risk management, strategic income planning and estate conservation.  Michael believes that at the nucleus of a successful retirement plan must be comprehensive, cohesive financial strategy.  This strategy must be tailor-made to fit each individual's unique needs, thus enabling it to meet both short and long-term objectives.  Each client is given watchful attention, monitoring their progress and making adjustments as necessary for changing economic climate.

Michael has been the keynote speaker for several educational events.  He also speaks nationally for the armed forces at Yellow Ribbon Events.  His goal is to help soldiers that are being deployed or returning from service to make sound financial decisions.  He is a Wall Street Journal contributor, frequent expert guest on local news stations as well as, a radio show host for his Motiv8 Money Management System.  Michael enjoys spending time with his wife, Kaycee and their son's Cash and Brady.

AFEA is thrilled to have Michael join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

