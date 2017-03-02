News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Illinois pet sitter named Pet Sitters International's Pet Sitter of the Year™
Certified Professional Pet Sitter Carrie Feinberg, owner of Safe Haven Advocate Pet Care & Photography, LLC in Elgin, Ill., has received the industry's highest award.
"My pet-sitting business is my 24-hour life and the pets I care for are my heartstrings,"
PSI made the announcement during the 23rd annual Professional Pet Sitters Week™, which runs March 5-11. Feinberg will serve as the public face of PSI's more than 6,000 member businesses and represent the professional pet-sitting industry throughout 2017.
"The hundreds of nominations we receive for this award each year demonstrate how needed—and appreciated—
Clients described Carrie as both an "animal expert" and a "saint," and many commented on her experience in the veterinary field and how she is able to detect slight changes in their pets' behavior that may necessitate intervention by the veterinarian.
In addition to owning her pet-sitting business, Feinberg has worked in the veterinary field since 2006, with experience at both a day practice and emergency veterinary hospital. She is a Certified Professional Pet Sitter™, is trained in Pet First Aid & CPR and is a Fear Free Certified Professional.
PSI received more than 400 nominations for the 2016 award. Nominations are submitted by professional pet-sitters' clients, pet-care peers and pet professionals such as veterinarians.
Feinberg will be officially crowned at PSI's 2017 Pet Sitter World Educational Conference & Expo in New Orleans, La., this September.
The other top-five finalists in the 2016 Pet Sitter of the Year competition were:
• Julie Gajewski, Fuzzy Friends Pet Care, LLC, Brandon, Fla.
• Martha Gonzalez, There Fur You Professional Pet Sitting, San Antonio, Texas
• Liz Hyde, Pet Charmers Pet Sitting and Dog Walking, LLC, Gastonia, N.C.
• Belinda Peeks, Sit-N-Stay, LLC, Smyrna, Ga.
To learn more about PSI's Pet Sitter of the Year award, locate a PSI member pet sitter in your area or request more information about pet sitting as a profession, visit PSI's website at https://www.petsit.com or call (336) 983-9222, option 1.
###
About Pet Sitters International
Founded in 1994 by Patti J. Moran, author of Pet Sitting for Profit, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters, with member pet-sitting businesses in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. PSI members have access to the widest array of business services and educational resources available in the professional pet-sitting industry. PSI's Official Pet Sitter Locator is the largest online directory of professional pet sitters, and pet owners can visit petsit.com/locate to find local professional pet sitters.
Contact
Beth Stultz
Pet Sitters International
***@petsit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse