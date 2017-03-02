News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Keller, TX
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
For over a decade Linda has been helping her clients preserve their assets and build solid retirement income that is guaranteed to last a lifetime. She strategizes with her clients to find the best suited solution for their particular situation. After being a Financial Advisor for several years before the 2008 meltdown she saw firsthand what devastation to a portfolio can do to a client's retirement dreams. Vowing to never have to take the phone calls of panic and devastation, Linda decided to trade in the unknown for the known. Now on the "safe" side of the market you can rest assured that your hard earned money will be safe yet still having the potential gains that one can experience in the stock market without the downside risk of losing a dime. She finds great pleasure in meeting new clients and taking their finances to a different level by thinking outside of your typical financial blueprint. She will go to great lengths to design a plan that fits your financial budget all while challenging you to explore her "Creative Strategies" that she proposes. Linda is here to help answer questions that you have about your finances by providing a free consultation to discover the potential of your financial wellbeing. Don't hesitate to give her a call or send an email requesting a date and time.
AFEA is thrilled to have Linda join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
