There is power in Hiphop- There is power with T Roc Da God's Music

-- Grounded with a lyrical "outrage" T Roc Da G shines on as one of the most compelling artist from Brooklyn, NewYork and Fayetteville, North Carolina whose escapade is to positively influence any living soul he comes across. Raised as a top scholar in various schools including Quincy College in Massachusetts, Thomas Joseph aka T Roc Da God was born in November 1984 and has been instrumental with his art in many communities. His lyrical execution and passion for music is so magnificent that it has established a core fanbase in the industry.One may assess why critics are paying attention to this talented single young man and why he is taking Hiphop to "another level", you have to look at some of his chat top influences like Erykah Baddu, NAS, Lauryn Hill who have dominated the streets with great art.T Roc Da God' s music commemorates a centric influence to inspire you and keep you "vouching" for Hiphop, songs like "Ambition" and "Free Spirit " are part of this "coalition". While the streets await for his global debut project "Gods Plan" the artist and model confirmed a new smash song this summer.In review of his past body of work T Roc Da God certainly has vision and based out of new home in Boston, Massachusetts he is a top clenche in the music industry "still artistic, still refreshing" some of his fans state on social media.Interesting many artists step into the music industry with hopes of leaving a lasting impression by collecting accolades like golden trophies and chart toppers. Holding hardware on stage at an award show or seeing a project hit #1 can be seen as reaching the pinnacle of the business. This artist career already consists of those very "assets".Facebook : TRocDaGod