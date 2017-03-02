Forward Counseling Associates Receives New 'Joint Commission' Accreditation

"Forward Counseling Associates offers a complete continuum of care to ensure that each and every client receives the exact care that they require. We pride ourselves on the professional and compassionate service we provide to all."

-- One of southern Florida's finest drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers has now added one of the most sought after healthcare accreditations to their already well-established reputation.Although it's only been a little over one year since they opened, Forward Counseling Associates just received their. JCAHO is a highly-coveted Accreditation in behavioral health; it means that an organization meets a very high standard of reliability, safety and effectiveness.As the Joint Commission website states:The Joint Commission has inspired hospitals and health care organizations to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality by earning and maintaining The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval™, a symbol of quality that is recognized nationwide and reflects an organization's commitment to meeting demanding performance standardsForward Counseling Associates has already become well-known in as a professional and ethical organization that places client care and recovery above all else, something not often found in the behavioral health industry.Additionally, an overwhelming majority of clients have had nothing but positive things to say about the welcoming and professional staff, exceptional client care, and tailored treatment plans that Forward Counseling Associates provides.Forward Counseling Associates provides the following JCAHO Accredited services:* Outpatient Detox (OPD) - A Medically Supervised Program* Intensive Outpatient (IOP)* Outpatient (OP)Their mission is toForward Counseling Associates can help you or your loved one:· Overcome drug and alcohol addiction· Overcome grief, depression, and anxiety· Stop destructive behaviors· Improve relationships· Live a happy, healthy and full life, free from the chains of substance abuse.As stated by CFO Anthony Kling:."Forward Counseling Associates works with a wide variety of insurance plans and programs, and has successfully treated clients from all over the United States. They provide housing, transportation and complete care for their clients.IF YOU OR ANYONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP WITH SUBSTANCE ABUSE, PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF OUR LICENSED PROFESSIONALS TODAY!https://www.forwardcounselingassociates.com