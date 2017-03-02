News By Tag
Enjoy a Delicious Easter Brunch Buffet at Prairie Grass Cafe
Each guest starts with the restaurant's signature "PGC Benedict" featuring a perfectly poached egg on top of spinach and served with a roasted tomato Hollandaise sauce.
The buffet has many different stations to satisfy all cravings from savory to sweet. Additionally, meat is making a couple grand appearances on the menu. Carnivores, dig into slices of carved-to-order Bone-In Glazed Ham, Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak, Applewood, Braised Pulled Chicken Chiliquilles, Applewood Smoked Maple Creek Farm Bacon, Ancho Breakfast Sausage or Prairie Grass Cafe's Signature Moussaka—alternating layers of eggplant, potato and braised lamb topped with Béchamel sauce.
Fish options include Crab Cakes with Ancho-Sriracha-
Vegetable lovers and vegetarians, you're in luck! The buffet will have a variety of delicious and meatless dishes like salads, grilled vegetables, Roasted Carrots with pistachios in a honey yogurt sauce and more.
Easter Buffet at Prairie Grass Cafe wouldn't be complete without the "made to order" stations: a Hot Fresh Waffle Station with Maple Syrup for young kids and grown up kids and an Omelet Station with a variety of fixings including homemade crumbled Maple Creek Farm chorizo, poblano peppers, spring onions, tomato, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, mushrooms and spinach.
For those with a sweet tooth, there will be more than enough mouth-watering sweets at the Dessert Buffet to satisfy your craving. Enjoy fresh fruit and berries, Double Chocolate Cup Cakes, Carrot Cakes Muffins with Cream Cheese, Mom's Lemon Chiffon Pie and Warm Cherry Crumble with Toasted Oat Topping. Or, order a crepe at the Crepe Station where toppings include chocolate and regular whipped cream, raspberry jam and powdered sugar.
About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)
