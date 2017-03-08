 
Rosy Palomino files to run for State House District 112 to celebrate International Women's Day

This week marks the beginning of the Florida legislative session and today is the celebration of International Women's Day.
 
 
MIAMI - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today is the International Women's Day and the first week of business for the Florida legislature. To highlight the need for diversity in the state legislature and the important role women serve in the public arena, Rosa Maria "Rosy" Palomino has submitted paperwork to file to run for State House District 112. Ms. Palomino was the previous Republican candidate to District 112 in the 2016 General Election. State House District 112 is a diverse district representing Central-East Miami-Dade County including most of the City of Miami, East Coral Gables and the Village of Key Biscayne. The General Election will be November 6, 2018 and if needed, the Primary Election will be August 28, 2018.

"Women are the largest voting bloc in our community, even in our country, but only represent a fraction of elected officials. The public would be better served with more women representing them in the political conversation. I feel it is important to show solidarity with this cause by filing to run for public office today," explained Ms. Palomino regarding her candidacy and the importance of today's significance.

Learn more about Rosy Palomino and her campaign by visiting her website: http://www.RunRosy.com


About Rosy Palomino:

Born and raised in District 112, Palomino is a veteran educator and small business owner. In addition to having operated a New York-based, medical-retail franchise, she serves as president of Tropical Nostalgia, Inc. Palomino is also a veteran educator of 20 years in Little Havana and a contributing producer for the radio program "Miami After Dark" which serves as a platform to discuss current events, politics and urban living. As a community leader, she currently serves as president of the Douglas Park Neighborhood Association and leads effort to expand park access. She is also an advocate for a healthy environment and clean water having survived of a deadly, waterborne algae infection. The daughter of Cuban exiles, Palomino is an avid supporter of limited government and individual liberty and will fight for these principles in the legislature.


About State House District 112:

District 112 has a mostly Hispanic demographic, representing the city of Miami, the city of Coral Gables and the village of Key Biscayne. The city of Miami represents over 75% of the District 112 electorate. The current Representative is Nicholas X. Duran, Democrat, a non-profit executive.

Political Advertisement Paid for and Approved by Rosy Palomino, Republican for Florida State Representative, District 112.

