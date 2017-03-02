News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Exclusive: Amber Mac interviews Skrumble
Skrumble gives business communications a much needed makeover
"Dx3 is Canada's largest conference and trade show dedicated to digital marketing, advertising and retail." Amber Mac will be attending the conference to host Tech Spotlight, an interview series with fast-moving startups making waves in their respective industries, and that means Skrumble.
Skrumble, a business communications platform to rival all others, has been disrupting the marketplace since its launch a year ago. Skrumble solves the problems of bad communication with one simple, unified app. It brings together a full phone system, audio and video conferencing, screen sharing, messaging, file sharing, scheduling and more. All together, for the first time, so you can truly transform your business with better communication.
Skrumble recently released the version 2.0 of the software where they have improved the UI to be more open and clean, added more features like transcription and guest access links. They also created more seamless transitions between calling, video conferencing, and screen sharing.
Visit Dx3 to see the interview on March 8 at 1pm or watch it live from http://bit.ly/
About Skrumble
Skrumble is a cloud communications solution for businesses that brings your team together in one place. Available on any device, anywhere, Skrumble includes a full business phone system, audio and HD video conferencing, private and group messaging, screen sharing, file sharing, calendar integrations, guest access, and unlimited call routing. For more information, visit skrumble.com.
Contact
Email us at shelby@skrumble.com
Follow us on Twitter @skrumbleHQ
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse