 
News By Tag
* DSNGRR
* Durango Train
* Durango
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Durango
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad to Host St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express

Historic 136-Year-Old Railroad Celebrates Fun Annual Holiday with Plenty of Greenery, Festive Atmosphere, Traditional Irish Music, and Tasty Irish Beer, Cocktails and Cuisine
 
 
Ride The St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express!
Ride The St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* DSNGRR
* Durango Train
* Durango

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Durango - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Events

DURANGO, Colo. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (D&SNGRR)™, which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado's San Juan National Forest, today announced tickets are now on sale for its annual St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express on Friday, March 17, 2017.

For its annual run through the San Juan Mountains, the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express celebrates all things Ireland with traditional Irish music provided by The Kitchen Jam Band (http://www.facebook.com/The-Kitchen-Jam-Band-1591414147812437/); tasty Irish beers and handcrafted cocktails; and artisan corned beef sandwiches from The Yellow Carrot, the well-known award-winning Durango bistro. The St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express will be decorated with an Irish flair, and guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear costumes or green attire to add to the festive atmosphere. The special event train departs the D&SNGRR depot at 9:45 a.m. MDT, heads to the Cascade Canyon wye, and returns to Durango at 2:45 p.m. MDT.

"For many guests, the D&SNGRR's annual St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express has become an entertaining tradition which allows them to celebrate this fun, festive holiday in a unique atmosphere," said Allen C. Harper, head of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, and chairman and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways. "With its cheerful decorations and traditional Irish music, fare, and beverages, the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express is a wonderful way to get into the spirit of this enjoyable observance, and to experience everything the D&SNGRR has to offer, including its outstanding service, impressive vintage locomotives, and incredible, majestic mountain scenery. It's our sincere hope this excursion will become as popular as our other special events throughout the year and turn into a recurring annual traditional on our guests' social calendars."

Ticket Pricing and Availability
Tickets for the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express are $62.00 per person for adults, and $36.00 per person for children. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historical preservation fee. Guest may reserve their spots aboard the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express by ordering tickets online at http://www.durangotrain.com/events/st-patricks-day-special, or by calling the D&SNGRR toll-free reservation hotline at (877) 872-4607. All food and beverages must be purchased separately.

Note to Editors:  High-resolution photos of all D&SNGRR special events are available upon request by contacting D&SNGRR marketing specialist Martha Gowin at (970) 385-8801, or by e-mail at mgowin@durangotrain.com.

Contact
Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA
***@caddymarketingonline.com
End
Source:Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad
Email:***@caddymarketingonline.com Email Verified
Tags:DSNGRR, Durango Train, Durango
Industry:Tourism
Location:Durango - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share