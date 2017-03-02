News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad to Host St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express
Historic 136-Year-Old Railroad Celebrates Fun Annual Holiday with Plenty of Greenery, Festive Atmosphere, Traditional Irish Music, and Tasty Irish Beer, Cocktails and Cuisine
For its annual run through the San Juan Mountains, the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express celebrates all things Ireland with traditional Irish music provided by The Kitchen Jam Band (http://www.facebook.com/
"For many guests, the D&SNGRR's annual St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express has become an entertaining tradition which allows them to celebrate this fun, festive holiday in a unique atmosphere,"
Ticket Pricing and Availability
Tickets for the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express are $62.00 per person for adults, and $36.00 per person for children. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historical preservation fee. Guest may reserve their spots aboard the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Express by ordering tickets online at http://www.durangotrain.com/
Note to Editors: High-resolution photos of all D&SNGRR special events are available upon request by contacting D&SNGRR marketing specialist Martha Gowin at (970) 385-8801, or by e-mail at mgowin@durangotrain.com.
Contact
Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA
***@caddymarketingonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse