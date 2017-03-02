 
News By Tag
* Energy Drinks
* Drag Racing
* Make A Wish
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bedford
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Maddox Energy Drinks and Racing Make-A-Wish Come True

 
 
jaycee make a wish press release
jaycee make a wish press release
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Energy Drinks
* Drag Racing
* Make A Wish

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Bedford - Texas - US

Subject:
* Awards

BEDFORD, Texas - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Want to Make-A-Wish? IVS Enterprises, LLC, a 100% women-owned company, is the exclusive distributor of the newest and hottest energy drink on the market…Maddox Energy and Maddox Sugar Free Energy Drinks….and their wish has come true! The Maddox Energy Racing Dragster, driven by Jaycee McGoffin, an 18-year old speedster, was unveiled at the 33rd Annual Make-A-Wish Car Show in Amarillo, TX, on March 4th and 5th. This is the largest yearly car show held in the Texas Panhandle.

Maddox Energy and Maddox Sugar Free Energy Drinks, donated by IVS, were bought by Car Show guests for a $1 donation. Charlie and Angel McGoffin, Jaycee's parents, donated the ice and ice chests needed to keep the Maddox Energy drinks cold. A total of $264 was collected through these joints efforts and presented to Barry Henson, a Make-A-Wish volunteer, at the award ceremony following the Car Show.

"The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an inspiring charity", says Micki Stokes, JD, CM, co-owner of IVS and its Chief Legal Officer. "They grant a wish every 35 minutes to children with life-threatening diseases. This is an AMAZING opportunity for Maddox Energy Drinks to give back to our communities!, states Micki.

Jaycee McGoffin, who started racing and winning at the age of 5, and her Maddox Energy Drink Dragster were the darlings of the show, and won a People's Choice Award. Jaycee's infectious smile and sweet disposition can be misleading. She's a beast on the track. This darling's track record boasts titles, championships, and 2nd place winnings in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2013, Jaycee won 16 out of 18 races in Amarillo, TX. "I was technically born into racing," states Jayce, "my dad has been drag racing since 1974 and my dreams are to go pro."

The Make-A-Wish Car Show is presented by the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs, which was established so that all existing car clubs could participate in local charity events. In 1986, the Council voted to promote the Make-A-Wish Foundation and to date has raised over $1.2 million for this organization.

Maddox Energy and Maddox Sugar Free Energy drinks, which are exclusively sold and distributed through IVS Enterprises, LLC, a 100% woman-owned company, are canned with spring water flowing from the Austrian Alps. Maddox Drinks offer a BETTER TASTE and BETTER ENERGY for a GREAT PRICE. "Our flavor profile is very similar to Red Bull-like energy drinks BUT our unique recipe TASTES BETTER...as proven by head-to-head blind taste tests after taste tests," states Tonya Ivie, co-owner of IVS and their Director of Sales. Additionally, their prices are set consistently at approximately 30% LESS!

For more information, visit www.ivsenterprises.com and www.maddoxdrinks.com.

Media Contact
Micki D. Stokes, JD, CM
844-462-3369
***@ivsenterprises.com
End
Source:Maddox Energy Drinks
Email:***@ivsenterprises.com Email Verified
Tags:Energy Drinks, Drag Racing, Make A Wish
Industry:Food
Location:Bedford - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share