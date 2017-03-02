News By Tag
Maddox Energy Drinks and Racing Make-A-Wish Come True
Maddox Energy and Maddox Sugar Free Energy Drinks, donated by IVS, were bought by Car Show guests for a $1 donation. Charlie and Angel McGoffin, Jaycee's parents, donated the ice and ice chests needed to keep the Maddox Energy drinks cold. A total of $264 was collected through these joints efforts and presented to Barry Henson, a Make-A-Wish volunteer, at the award ceremony following the Car Show.
"The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an inspiring charity", says Micki Stokes, JD, CM, co-owner of IVS and its Chief Legal Officer. "They grant a wish every 35 minutes to children with life-threatening diseases. This is an AMAZING opportunity for Maddox Energy Drinks to give back to our communities!
Jaycee McGoffin, who started racing and winning at the age of 5, and her Maddox Energy Drink Dragster were the darlings of the show, and won a People's Choice Award. Jaycee's infectious smile and sweet disposition can be misleading. She's a beast on the track. This darling's track record boasts titles, championships, and 2nd place winnings in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2013, Jaycee won 16 out of 18 races in Amarillo, TX. "I was technically born into racing," states Jayce, "my dad has been drag racing since 1974 and my dreams are to go pro."
The Make-A-Wish Car Show is presented by the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs, which was established so that all existing car clubs could participate in local charity events. In 1986, the Council voted to promote the Make-A-Wish Foundation and to date has raised over $1.2 million for this organization.
Maddox Energy and Maddox Sugar Free Energy drinks, which are exclusively sold and distributed through IVS Enterprises, LLC, a 100% woman-owned company, are canned with spring water flowing from the Austrian Alps. Maddox Drinks offer a BETTER TASTE and BETTER ENERGY for a GREAT PRICE. "Our flavor profile is very similar to Red Bull-like energy drinks BUT our unique recipe TASTES BETTER...as proven by head-to-head blind taste tests after taste tests," states Tonya Ivie, co-owner of IVS and their Director of Sales. Additionally, their prices are set consistently at approximately 30% LESS!
For more information, visit www.ivsenterprises.com and www.maddoxdrinks.com.
Micki D. Stokes, JD, CM
844-462-3369
***@ivsenterprises.com
