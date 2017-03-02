News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pro Football Focus Names Top Risers And Fallers For 2017 NFL Combine
Christian McCaffrey (Stanford), Jordan Willis (Kansas State), John Ross, (Washington), Obi Melifonwu, (Connecticut) Lead Those Who Improved Their Stock In Indianapolis
"While the Combine may only be a small portion of the entire evaluation process, when the workouts fail to confirm what was seen on tape, it can have an even bigger impact on prospects," said PFF's Senior Analyst Steve Palazzollo, who was on site throughout the week. "Conversely there were a number of players who definitely improved their standing, and that will go a long way into who will rise and fall in Philadelphia for the draft."
Media are able to obtain the full PFF Combine evaluation report by emailing chris.hoffer@
Risers
Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
It may be time to see Melifonwu's name in the first round of mock drafts. The UConn safety had a dominant workout while showing up at 6-foot-4 223-pounds. Teams have been looking for the next Kam Chancellor for a while now, and Melifonwu has the size and explosiveness to fill a box safety role. He may be much more than that, however, as shown capable of making plays in a free safety role, and at the Senior Bowl, he took a few strong reps outside at cornerback. Melifonwu's buzz is just getting started.
Jordan Willis, Edge, Kansas State
Production meet athleticism. PFF's top-graded edge defender was also a top performer in the workouts, showing great burst and surprising change-of-direction. Even the most cynical PFF analyst looked at Willis as a guy who may struggle in certain aspects of his game, particularly turning the corner as a pass-rusher, but the workouts indicate it may be more scheme-based. Regardless of his limitations, Willis was a force off the edge for Kansas State, and the NFL now has the workouts to back up his production.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
McCaffrey produced a sub-4.5 40 time, but more importantly, his outstanding 6.57 3-cone drill confirmed what we thought about McCaffrey, and that may be just enough for teams to consider him in the first round. He could be a top-round pick as a slot receiver alone, but add in his patient, scheme-diverse running style, and McCaffrey will be a versatile playmaker for a team willing to tap into his skills at the next level.
John Ross, WR, Washington
Ross confirmed that he was fast, but 4.22-fast is eye-popping. The tape has plenty of examples of Ross' game-changing ability, but putting a number to it is also encouraging. Ross will go from late-first-round hype to potential top-15 hype as NFL teams look for the next speedy playmaker on the outside.
Fallers
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
On the surface, things look pretty bad for Foster. He was forced to leave the NFL Combine early after an altercation, and that was not the only thing that went poorly in Indianapolis. He did not wow teams with his individual interviews, perhaps souring some despite outstanding on-field play as PFF's top-graded linebacker last season. On the field, Foster is a three-down option capable of playing the run, covering tight ends and running backs, and affecting the quarterback as a blitzer, but combine week may have knocked him out of top-10 consideration.
Jonathan Allen, DI, Alabama
While the tape won't change, Allen's mediocre testing may cause teams to reconsider his top-five status. In theory, an average workout shouldn't change Allen's projection, as he wins with power and outstanding block-shedding in both the run game and as a pass-rusher, where he led all interior defensive linemen with 67 total QB pressures. Teams picking at the top, however, will feel more comfortable when picking an elite athlete who also has the production backing him.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
It's an odd story for Cook, who ran a 4.49 40 despite looking like he has next-level speed when the pads are on. That doesn't change, and his strengths are really his acceleration and ability to get to top speed quickly, but it's always nice to see the tape match the workouts, and that simply wasn't the case for Cook. He's still a first-round talent, but his 40 time may put just enough doubt into teams' minds for a guy that was pegged as a speed back.
Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Tabor is in the mix to be one of the top cornerbacks off the board, but a poor workout is not helping his chances. He plays fast on the field, though much of his game is predicated on taking chances and making plays on the ball. A 4.62 40, nine bench reps and subpar jumps will certainly raise some questions, however. In a competitive cornerback class, Tabor's poor combine showing may force him closer to the middle of the pack rather than rising to the top of it.
####
About PFF
Pro Football Focus (PFF) is the global leader in American football performance data and insights. We help teams win football games, media win over audiences, and fans win their argument, their fantasy league and their bet. 24 of 32 NFL teams and many College football programs take advantage of PFF data, insights and analysis for opponent scouting and game planning to free agency evaluation and draft preparation. To provide this winning edge, PFF expert analysts spend over 50 hours per game capturing more than 140 data points on every single play. This level of scrutiny and detail is unparalleled and generates in-depth player grades and rankings, unique insights and predictions that can't be found anywhere else. Every Game. Every Player. Every Play. PFF is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio USA.
For more information about PFF, please visit: www.profootballfocus.com
Media Contacts:
Joe Favorito (joefavorito2@
Chris Hoffer (chris.hoffer@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse