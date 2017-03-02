News By Tag
ESA Renewables Announces Construction of New Solar Farm in South Carolina
The new solar project will occupy 88 acres off Atomic Road in Beech Island and generate approximately 23,100 megawatt hours annually.
Construction on the project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, and it should be operational by the third quarter of 2018.
ESA is a solar integration company with more than 500 solar photovoltaic, power-generating facilities located in the United States, Puerto Rico, Spain, Chile and Italy.
"We are pleased to have worked closely with Aiken County and various members of South Carolina's renewable energy sector on the proposed utility-scale solar project," said ESA Renewables CEO Lindsay Herold. "This collaboration presents a promising opportunity for South Carolina, and we are proud to be part of the joint efforts to move toward sustainable energy within the state."
"South Carolina's renewable energy sector continues to grow, and we're excited about today's announcement of ESA Renewables' new $11 million solar project in Aiken County. This is an incredible testament to our business-friendly reputation that ESA Renewables is bringing their latest facility to Aiken County," Governor Henry McMaster said.
"We are excited that ESA Renewables is investing in Aiken County. Renewable energy provides both positive environmental and economic benefits to communities. Today's announcement is the fourth in February for both EDP and Aiken County, and demonstrates the favorable business conditions that Aiken County Council works tirelessly to maintain," Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury said.
Aiken County Council Chairman Ronnie Young said the County is "grateful" the company decided to locate in Aiken County, and looks forward to establishing a "strong partnership"
Previously identified as Project Roy in Aiken County Council documents, ESA's solar farm marks the fourth economic development investment in Aiken County announced this month. For the month of February, the projects total $28.5 million invested and 154 new jobs, said Will Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership for Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties.
About ESA Renewables, LLC
ESA Renewables has positioned itself as a leader in the industry providing a wide variety of services to solar PV systems worldwide. ESA activities include project financing, EPC, commissioning, monitoring, O&M, third party engineering, production simulation and development. With headquarters in Castellon, Spain, ESA has additional offices in Florida, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Italy. For more information about ESA Renewables, LLC, please visit http://www.esarenewables.com or call 407-268-6455.
Media Contact
Maureen McHale
