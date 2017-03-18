 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Civilian Conservation Corps in Virginia

Local authors Joe & Patty Elton will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Civilian Conservation Corps in Virginia

Local authors Joe & Patty Elton will be available to sign copies of book

In 1933, the United States was struggling to survive the Great Depression. Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt promised a "New Deal" to put the nation back to work. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was launched in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, where the first camp, Camp Roosevelt, was built. The CCC was widely acclaimed as the most popular of Roosevelt's programs. In Virginia, CCC workers built Shenandoah National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the first six state parks, and more. Despite the program's success, senators from Virginia led the Congressional efforts to kill the CCC in 1942.

About the Authors:

Authors Joe and Patty Elton have called Virginia home for most of their lives. Joe retired after serving for 20 years as Virginia's state parks director. He also served as president of the National Association of State Park Directors and was a founder of the Virginia Association for Parks and America's State Parks Foundation. Patty, a master naturalist and avid birder, was the founding president of the Friends of Bear Creek Lake State Park. She has been an outdoor writer and authored Ghostly Tales of Selected Virginia State Parks. Images presented within this work were sourced from the Library of Congress, CCC Legacy, the CCC Museum at Pocahontas State Park, individuals, and local historical societies.

Join the authors for a signing:

Where:  Books-A-Million

15701 Westchester Commons Main Street

Midlothian, VA 23113

When:  Saturday, March 18th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
