Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Wicked Branson
Local authors Edward Underwood, Karen Underwood & John Pinney will be available to sign copies of book
Branson's wholesome brand of entertainment made it the nation's destination for family fun, but the vacation wonderland can't claim a spotless past. Murder and mischief dogged the town's efforts at respectability from the very beginning. The founder's own brother, Galba Branson, was a prominent member of the notorious vigilante gang the Bald Knobbers. He died in a picnic shootout that originated in a church prank. Branson's transformation into a showbiz mecca brought quarrel and scandal in its wake, from provoked orangutans to wire-tapped dressing rooms. Three comedians and authors—Ed and Karen Underwood and John Pinney—offer this backstage pass to the seamier side of Branson's history.
Highlights from the book include:
· The book follows the development of Branson from the frontier days to the present.
· Many historic photographs from the earliest days of Branson are included in the book.
· The book tells the tale of some of the lesser known and unsung heroes that helped transform Branson from a muddy hillside into a multi-billion dollar industry.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Books-
985 Branson Hills Parkway
Branson, MO 65616
When: Saturday, March 18th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
