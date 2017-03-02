Country(s)
QIRT Welcomes Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger as VP of Post-Acute Growth Strategies
QIRT has brought on Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger, formerly of DecisionHealth, to enhance growth and support post-acute agencies through rapid industry changes.
Prior to joining QIRT in February, and for the past nine years, Corinne was the Vice President, Post-Acute Care Product Group with DecisionHealth. In her time at DecisionHealth, she led the initiative to transition the industry-leading code manual from print product to electronic application. She also oversaw the content development of a family of home health publications, including Home Health Line, and was responsible for live events including the annual Home Health Coding Summit. Corinne also turned the Home Care Coding Specialist—Diagnosis (HCS-D) credential into a must-have professional certification.
QIRT CEO Laura Page-Greifinger spoke about the impact she predicts Corinne will have on QIRT: "The entire QIRT team is very happy that Corinne has decided to make her business home with us. Corinne brings invaluable experience to this position as well as a long history of 'making a difference.' She has abilities that mesh completely with QIRT's mission and goals and I fully expect that QIRT will be positioned as a formidable player in this industry with Corinne's guidance and business expertise. We welcome Corinne to the QIRT family."
Corinne added: "I've come to know the leadership at QIRT over the years through my work with DecisionHealth and have been impressed with their commitment to the industry. I look forward to being part of QIRT's future."
CMS has recently begun implementing more changes to the industry including the Pre-Claim Review Demonstration, which is rolling out in more states in 2017, and the new Conditions of Participation beginning July 1, 2017. QIRT has plans to continue to support the post-acute industry through these changes via Quality Cycle Management education and implementation by sending experts to speak at conferences and by hosting webinars and seminars throughout the coming year. Experts will share what the QIRT team has learned from the QIRT Advantage Platform's data-collection and reporting tools and how to utilize this knowledge.
QIRT (Quality In Real Time) is an industry-leading provider of home health and hospice coding and consulting services. Serving agencies across the United States, QIRT provides quality assurance oversight, coding/assessment reviews, clinician education, plus clinical and financial consulting to home care, hospice, and post-acute care agencies. Find out more: www.QIRT.com
