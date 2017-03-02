Acura MDX conversion is latest Innovation from Strutmasters

End

Relief from expensive suspension repairs is on the way for owners of 2007 to 2013 Acura MDX crossover vehicles as Strutmasters announced its latest innovation: A four-wheel conversion kit for these models.The newest Strutmasters suspension conversion kit is aimed for MDX owners whose vehicles are equipped with an Active Dampening System (ADS) as part of the Sport Package option.Strutmasters Vice-President Matt Lofton said a "steady stream of phone calls" from Acura owners prompted the company to design their latest conversion kit."Like all of these types of electronic suspension systems, they cost thousands of dollars to repair or replace at the dealer," said Lofton, a former racer who tests the company's latest products. "Our conversion kit rides great, saves them a ton of money and puts off the idea of a new car payment for several more years."The factory ADS system relies on an onboard computer and vehicle sensors to change the dampening characteristics of the vehicle's front struts and rear shocks.The Strutmasters kit is a direct replacement and uses high-quality Eibach-brand coil springs, with passive struts and shocks tuned with their Glide-Ride Technology.