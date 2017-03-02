News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Women in eDiscovery Announces Affiliation with UF Law E-Discovery Conference
The relationship, now in its third year, will bring advanced education opportunity to members nationally.
Presenters include judges, e-discovery practitioners and technology and service providers for an e-discovery educational conference that addresses everyday practice problems including:
• Cloud, Social Media, Mobile Devices Preservation
• Collections on a Budget
• The Early E-Discovery Meet and Confer
• Defending Your Keyword Search
• Artificial Intelligence and Document Review: Using Watson to Assist in Your Next Complex Electronic Document Review Project
Attend the UF Law E-Discovery Conference in person at the UF Law campus or via Livestream nationwide. Through its affiliate relationship, Women in eDiscovery (WiE) members can register to attend for a discounted rate of $99 in person or $45 via Livestream. Registrants will also receive six-month access to all conference sessions. Members can register through the Women in eDiscovery website (http://womeninediscovery.org/
"E-Discovery attorneys and professionals want practical answers. At the UF Law E-Discovery Conference the nation's foremost experts respond to practical questions. We're thrilled this year once again to have Women in eDiscovery as a conference friend," says William Hamilton of the UF Law E-Discovery Project at University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law. "WiE's members know it's all about the answers to the everyday e-Discovery challenges. So we've joined again to have a real on campus and Livestream e-discovery conference full of answers. This is one conference you can't afford to miss and at a price everyone can afford."
In 2007, Women in eDiscovery held its first meeting in Washington, D.C., with 30 women in attendance. Today, the organization has 26 chapters and more than 4,500 members worldwide.
Women in eDiscovery is comprised of women who work within the legal industry, including general counsel, secretaries, partners, associates, chief operating officers, paralegals, litigation support and eDiscovery professionals.
For more information about the 5th Annual UF Law E-Discovery Conference, visit http://ufediscoveryconference.com/
For more information on Women in eDiscovery, its membership or its events, visit www.womeninediscovery.org.
About Women in eDiscovery
Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org)
Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Women in eDiscovery
pr@womeninediscovery.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse