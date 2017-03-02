News By Tag
CatWise Cat Café Tour Presented by Wellness® Natural Pet Food at Meowtropolitan Cat Café in Seattle
CatWise Cat Café Tour Presented by Wellness® Natural Pet Food With Pam Johnson-Bennett at Meowtropolitan Cat Café on June 10th
When: Saturday, June 10th, 2017
6:00-8:00PM
Where: MeowtropolitanCat Café
1225 N 45th St,
Seattle, WA 98103
What: Pam's last and final stop on her tour will be at Seattle's fabulous Meowtrolpolitan Cat Café. This unique cat café has a coffee room featuring high-quality espresso drinks from locally roasted Herkimer Coffee beans. Plus, order a meowcha or chai latte for a cat face in your drink! At Meowtropolitan, guests can admire foster cats through a large viewing glass as they hang out in the cozy cat lounge and await their fur-ever home. Learn more at: https://seattlemeowtropolitan.com/
The CatWise Cat Café Tour presented by Wellness has one very important mission to fulfill: to give back to animals in need. MeowtropolitanCat Café fosters cats from Regional Animal Service of King County (RASKC) and plenty of adoptable cats from this organization will be at the event. RASKC provides King County with sustainable, cost effective services that protect people and animals, while providing humane animal care. This admirable organization is built on the cornerstone values of compassion and service. Learn more at: http://www.kingcounty.gov/
In its role as presenting sponsor, Wellness Natural Pet Food will be donating 1000 meals to RASKC to help provide cats with natural nutrition while they wait to be adopted. Wellness Natural Pet Food crafts its recipes with carefully sourced, thoughtfully prepared ingredients to make every mealtime count—for pets at home and those in need.
Pam Johnson-Bennett is the best-selling author of 10 books, including the brand new release, CatWise (Penguin Books, 2016). Pam's best-selling book, Think Like a Cat (Penguin Books), changed the way cat owners view cat training and has been referred to as the "cat bible" by veterinarians, shelters, behavior professionals and cat owners world-wide. Her book, Cat vs. Cat (Penguin Books), was the first of its kind to address the unique needs of households with multiple cats.
In addition, Pam hosted the Nat Geo Wild/Animal Planet show Psycho Kitty, which aired in the UK and Canada. With a career that spans over 30 years, she is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting and her books have been used as texts for professional behavior and shelter training.
Pam is a former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and is the founder and former chair of the IAABC Cat Division. Learn more at: http://www.catbehaviorassociates.com.
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @ThinkLikeACat
About Regional Animal Services of King County: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) provides King County with sustainable, cost effective services that protect people and animals, while providing humane animal care. Our organization is built on the cornerstone values of compassion and service. We demonstrate this commitment in the countless hours spent by staff and our RASKC volunteers to save animals' lives at the shelter and in the field. By collaborating with community partners, we are able to expand our programs and resources to provide even greater value to our residents.Learn more at: http://www.kingcounty.gov/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @kcpets
About Wellness: At Wellness, we do whatever it takes to create the healthiest foods for the pets that depend on us. We believe food feeds their souls, sustains their lives and protects their bodies. For each of our recipes we never compromise - selecting nature's finest ingredients and combining them with unique super nutrients to help support whole body health and wellbeing. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. Unconditional Love, Uncompromising Nutrition®. Learn more at: http://www.wellnesspetfood.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @wellnesspetfood
Instagram: @wellnesspetfood
