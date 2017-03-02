North Florida Land Trust is applying for accreditation from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission

Public comment period is now open and can be submitted online, via email or by mail

-- North Florida Land Trust is pleased to announce it is applying for accreditation from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance. A public comment period is now open and the commission is asking anyone who wishes to send in their comments to please do so by May 26, 2017.The Land Trust Accreditation Commission conducts an extensive review of each applicant's policies and programs. The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how North Florida Land Trust complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. The main objectives of the accreditation program are to build and recognize strong land trusts, to foster public confidence in land conservation and to help ensure the long-term protection of land.To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email it to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183;(mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of environmental protection primarily in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including land at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill State Park, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas in Northeast Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org.