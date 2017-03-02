News By Tag
Imprivata to Demonstrate Solutions for Secure Access to Clinical Applications at ConhIT 2017
ConhIT, Berlin Exhibition Grounds, 25th - 27th April 2017 Hall 4.2, Stand A-106
Imprivata OneSign is the leading healthcare enterprise single sign-on and virtual desktop access platform. Imprivata OneSign gives clinicians No Click Access® to clinical administrative applications by replacing passwords with a single badge tap or swipe of a fingerprint. This saves time for the clinician—up to 45 minutes per shift—allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on technology.
Imprivata Confirm ID delivers a complete strong authentication platform for the healthcare enterprise. Imprivata Confirm ID provides a single, centralised solution that enables users to access transact patient health information securely and conveniently across EHRs, clinical applications, and medical devices (https://www.imprivata.co.uk/
Imprivata will demonstrate integrations with a range of connected medical devices including:
· Alphatron Mobile intelligent careStation (AMiS) where Imprivata Confirm ID provides fast authentication to unlock the medication drawers with the tap of a proximity card or swipe of a fingertip. This enables clinicians to authenticate quickly when administering medication, which provides extra levels of security without disrupting patient care or introducing inefficiencies to the clinical workflow. Alphatron will be showing Imprivata solutions - Hall 4.2/ B-102
· Philips IntelliVue MP5SC spot check monitor, where integration with Imprivata Confirm ID will replace manual entry of usernames and passwords with fast, automated authentication with the tap of a badge.
· Siemens HiMed Cockpit multimedia terminal, where data from the electronic patient record can be viewed quickly and securely with Imprivata Confirm ID authentication.
· Imprivata OneSign has a long partnership with Cerner and Siemens and the Imprivata suite of solutions will be showcased in partner booths (Cerner: Hall 4.2, Booth B-106 and Siemens: Hall 2.2/B-112). In addition, ID Gmbh & Co will also be showing Imprivata solutions (Hall4.2/A-105)
In addition, Imprivata will showcase its integration with Capsule SmartLinx from Qualcomm, which captures data from medical devices found throughout the healthcare enterprise, enabling monitoring and analysis of vital signs monitoring, clinical documentation and connectivity into a single device.
Carina Edwards, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Imprivata stated; "The range of integrations now available between Imprivata, the leading EHRs in Germany and other healthcare devices shows how modern IT can improve healthcare quality and support institutions in delivering services efficiently and safely. Our aim is to make cybersecurity as easy as possible for both clinicians and patients, so that patients can rest assured that their sensitive personal information is safeguarded at all times, while being quick to access for authorised staff only."
By providing a comprehensive platform for single sign-on, authentication management, and positive patient identification, Imprivata is able to enhance and streamline clinical workflows, making access to patient information seamless, accurate, and faster.
To learn more about Imprivata solutions visit; www.imprivata.com/
-ends-
NOTES TO EDITORS
About conhIT
conhIT is designed for decision-makers in IT departments, and management in the medical profession, including nursing, doctors, and medical care centres who need to find out about the latest developments in IT and healthcare. It provides an opportunity to meet members of the industry and make use of opportunities for high-level advanced training. conhIT combines an Industrial Fair, a Congress and Networking Events.
conhIT is organised in cooperation with the following industry associations:
For more information please visit: http://www.conhit.de/
About Imprivata
Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, enables healthcare globally to access, communicate, and transact patient information securely and conveniently. The Imprivata platform addresses critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience.
Imprivata security solutions are used by the vast majority of hospitals in the UK.
For more information please visit: www.imprivata.co.uk (http://www.imprivata.com)
