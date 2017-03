Announcing CHI's Clinical Trial Auditing Conference, April 24-25, 2017, Boston, MA

Covering best practices and case studies for developing risk-based auditing practices, establishing CAPA plans, and creating effective audit teams.

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) released today the agenda for its seventh annual Clinical Trial Auditing conference to be held on April 24-25, 2017 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA, as part of the sixth annual Clinical Trial Innovation Summit.Agenda at-a-Glance:RISK-BASED AUDITINGRisk-Based Approach across Auditing TypesLydia Milne, Associate Director, Clinical QA, AstellasAssessing Sites' Electronic Health Records for Clinical Research ReadinessLinda Maziarz, Director, Clinical Development QA, America's Region, CDQA, GlaxoSmithKlineEvolution of an Internal Audit ProgramJohanna L. Stamates, RN, MA, CCRC, CHRC, Executive Director, RCQA (Research Compliance and Quality Assurance), University of MiamiPANEL DISCUSSION: Developing a Risk-Based Auditing Plan for Modern Clinical TrialsModerator: Beverly Brown, Associate Director, Global R&D Quality, AllerganPanelists: Ana Sharma, Global Head, Strategy and Operations, Clinical Development Quality, NovartisLinda Maziarz, Director, Clinical Development Quality Assurance, America's, GSKLydia Milne, Associate Director, Clinical QA, AstellasSETTING THE STAGE FOR A SUCCESSFUL AUDITSetting the Stage for a Successful Audit: Building Effective Partnerships with Internal/External StakeholdersKira Drummond, Sr. Director, R&D Quality Audits and Inspections. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.AUDITING FOR VENDOR QUALIFICATION AND PERFORMANCEVendor Qualification ApproachesBill Hansen, Outsourcing Compliance and Quality Management, Quality Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.We Hold This Truth to Be Self-Evident:NOT All GCP Vendors Are Created EqualRobyn Lori, Director, GCP Vendor Management, Vertex PharmaceuticalsHEALTH AUTHORITY INSPECTIONSActionable Insight from Health Authority InspectionsJanis Little, Vice President, Global Regulatory Quality, AllerganLessons Learned from mHealth Canada Health Authority InspectionDerek Hall, Associate Director, Quality Assurance GCP, IncyteICH E6 R2: EFFECTS ON AUDITINGICH E6 (GCP) Addendum – Impact on Use of Audits?Andy Lawton, Director and Consultant, Risk Based Approach LtdPLENARY KEYNOTE SESSION: Re-Imagining the Clinical Trial Process: Overcoming Challenges to InnovationGillian Hodkinson, Vice President, Development Operations, Development, AbbVieNina Spiller, Vice President, Clinical Management, OtsukaMurray Abramson, M.D., Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, BiogenSpyros Papapetropoulos, Vice President & Global Head, Clinical Development, Movement Disorders & Neurodegenerative Diseases, TevaKeynote Luncheon Presentation:Leveraging Advanced Data Analytics and mHealth for Next-Gen TrialsKyle Given, Vice President, Professional Services, Medidata SolutionsSponsored by: Medidata Solutions