New Book Release: Hues of Life Paperback – 12 Feb 2017 by Vandana Daji (Author)
"Poetry is plucking at the heart strings and making music with them".
• Paperback: 60 pages
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945815
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945816
• Amazon Bestsellers Rank: #60,738 in Books
Poems included in this poetry collection are very natural and full of power. The poet has used her true creative genius in writing the poems. Poems by Vandana Daji leave no doubt in our minds that the poet has an ardent fancy and emotional intensity.
About the Author
The poet born in the cold weather but with a 'warm heart' dates back her existence to 2nd January 1969, on this charming and enthralling Planet in the grand city of New Delhi. Hailing from a sturdy family of soldiers, Vandana is a spirited woman full of life. With her qualifications of Masters in English and Education, she has penned many poems and articles for children which found space in children's magazines and local newspapers. Though always a Teacher at heart, she holds a prestigious post of Vice-Principal in the esteemed institution of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Indore (M.P.) a CBSE affiliated co-ed school. She is a blend of cheerful, creative, amiable, energetic human being and believes in striking a balance between love and discipline. Her two sons one in first year college and the other in high school aspire to be the new generation gentlemen of the Defence Forces. Her 'beloved soulmate' Firoze Daji is an avid reader, a yoga expert and a sportsman who has been the force of her life. 'Hues of Life' a bouquet of poems with LOVE & PASSION" is her maiden attempt at publishing. She wishes her readers to happily read the poems without any apprehensions!
• Hues of Life Paperback (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. http://www.amazon.in/
