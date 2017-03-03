News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
American Staffing Association names Randstad business executive as policy council chairman
"Having served on this council for many years, I am honored to be selected as chairman in 2017. There are some brilliant people in the council and the work we do helps shape the staffing industry," said Ruffini.
In this role, Ruffini will work with ASA and its board of directors to spearhead programs and services that meet the sector's needs within the association. ASA policy councils are composed of member volunteers who advise the association's board of directors on sector-specific issues and design programs to meet the unique business challenges faced by those sectors of the staffing industry.
Ruffini has 23 years of recruiting experience and has held various leadership roles with three of the nation's top recruiting firms. In 2016 he published "Money Makers – Proven Ways to Increase Sales and Productivity in the World of Professional Recruiting."
For more information about Randstad Professionals, visit www.randstadusa.com.
# # #
About Randstad US
Randstad US is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad Holding nv, a $24.5 billion global provider of HR services. As one of the largest staffing organizations in the United States, Randstad provides temporary, temporary-to-
Employing 5,300 recruiting experts, the company is a top provider of outsourcing, staffing, consulting and workforce solutions within the areas of engineering, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, IT, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com and access Randstad's panoramic U.S. thought leadership knowledge center through its Workforce360 site that offers valuable insight into the latest economic indicators and HR trends shaping the world of work.
About the American Staffing Association
The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its affiliated chapters advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.
Media Contact
Madison Southall
madison.southall@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse