 
News By Tag
* French Couse
* Language Courses
* Language Classes Delhi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lagpat Nagar
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Foreign Language Classes in Lajpat Nagar

Get Special discount on all the courses on the occasion of Holi.
 
 
Topper's Mind
Topper's Mind
LAGPAT NAGAR, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate Holi with Topper's Mind

On the Auspicious occasion of Holi, Topper's Mind launched  20% discount on all the Languages courses and 30% discount for coaching classes upto12th class. Topper's Mind

Topper's Mind provides short term courses in foreign languages. Located in central Market, Lajpat Nagar, Topper's Mind, is one of the leading institutes offer foreign languages such as French, Spanish, German, Japanese and Chinese. Special Classes for English Speaking and business English also offered at Topper's Mind.  All the Languages have basic to advanced levels, one can join according to his/ her requirements. Discount can be applied up to 14th march 2017.


If you are a student, Businessman, working professionals, Housewives, or retired person you can Join Topper's Mind enhance your knowledge and skills. Special Classes are also available for Working Professionals.


Courses Offers at Topper's Mind

French

Spanish

German

Japanese

Chinese

English Business Course

This festival season celebrates Holi with Topper's Mind. For Registration, visit our Lajpat Nagar Branch or contact Our website: http://www.toppersmind.com/

Contact
Topper's Mind
***@toppersmind.com
End
Source:
Email:***@toppersmind.com Email Verified
Tags:French Couse, Language Courses, Language Classes Delhi
Industry:Education
Location:Lagpat Nagar - Delhi - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Toppersmind PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share