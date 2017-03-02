News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Foreign Language Classes in Lajpat Nagar
Get Special discount on all the courses on the occasion of Holi.
On the Auspicious occasion of Holi, Topper's Mind launched 20% discount on all the Languages courses and 30% discount for coaching classes upto12th class. Topper's Mind
Topper's Mind provides short term courses in foreign languages. Located in central Market, Lajpat Nagar, Topper's Mind, is one of the leading institutes offer foreign languages such as French, Spanish, German, Japanese and Chinese. Special Classes for English Speaking and business English also offered at Topper's Mind. All the Languages have basic to advanced levels, one can join according to his/ her requirements. Discount can be applied up to 14th march 2017.
If you are a student, Businessman, working professionals, Housewives, or retired person you can Join Topper's Mind enhance your knowledge and skills. Special Classes are also available for Working Professionals.
Courses Offers at Topper's Mind
French
Spanish
German
Japanese
Chinese
English Business Course
This festival season celebrates Holi with Topper's Mind. For Registration, visit our Lajpat Nagar Branch or contact Our website: http://www.toppersmind.com/
Contact
Topper's Mind
***@toppersmind.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse