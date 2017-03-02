News By Tag
Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Washington, D.C
Managed by Stonebridge Companies, the sleek and modernized hotel design allows extended-stay guests a place to thrive on the road
Located one block from the Navy Yard/Ballpark Metro Station, one mile from the National Mall and five miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Residence Inn Washington Capitol Hill/Navy Yard offers its guests convenient access to the city's chief landmarks, including Capitol Hill, the White House, Washington Nationals Stadium and the Washington Monument. Rates vary depending on season and length of stay.
"We are pleased with the continued growth of Residence Inn hotels in the Washington, D.C. area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."
"Stonebridge Companies is proud to expand our presence into Washington, D.C. with the addition of this Residence Inn by Marriott," said Navin Dimond, CEO and founder of Stonebridge Companies. "Armed with extensive insight into the Residence Inn brand, we look forward to managing the property in alignment with our unique commitment to Distinguished Hospitality™
The Residence Inn Washington Capitol Hill/Navy Yard's is an all-suite hotel that offers studio and one-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for allowing guests to maintain their routine stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-
Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Washington Capitol Hill/Navy Yard offers guests inviting and accessible public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike will enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel's weeknight evening gatherings - the MIX, offer a casual, relaxing environment where guests can be as social as they want while enjoying premium beverages and a connection to local flavors. The hotel also maintains a business library, provides guests with an expanded state-of-the-
Residence Inn by Marriott
Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in the United States; Canada; Europe; the Middle East and Central America. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road.
As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent guest program. Members earn their choice of points toward free vacations or frequent flyer mileage for dollars spent at any of the more than 4,000 Marriott hotels worldwide.
For more information or reservations, call the Residence Inn toll-free number at 800-331-3131 or visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Visit Marriott International, Inc. for company information. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.
About Stonebridge Companies
Founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer headquartered near Denver, Colorado. The diverse portfolio of properties includes select-service, extended-stay, mid-scale and full-service hotels in markets throughout the U.S. For detailed information, visit http://www.sbcos.com.
Contact
Tim Lieb
***@sageagency.com
