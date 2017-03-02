 
News By Tag
* Motorhome
* Motorhome Hire
* Motorhome Rental
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Leighton Buzzard
  Bedfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Camper Rent UK – Motorhome Hire Company Launches Online Booking Website

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Motorhome
Motorhome Hire
Motorhome Rental

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Leighton Buzzard - Bedfordshire - England

Subject:
Websites

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, England - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Camper Rent UK, have recently launched a new online booking website where users can easily explore, search and book motorhome rental for hire in the UK and Europe.

The easy to use website allows you to create a customised quote based on your holiday requirements and book online in a matter of clicks. Furthermore, once a booking has been made and an account has been set up, you can access the exclusive 'My Booking' area where you can edit a booking, view previous bookings and download helpful checklists and guides.

Whether you are looking to hire a compact 2 berth motorhome for a couple's weekend trip to the countryside or a 6 berth family motorhome for a two week break traveling around the South of France, Camper Rent UK can certainly help ensuring that you receive a high quality vehicle at a competitive price. Plus their motorhomes are available to hire for drivers aged 21 years of age and over making them ideal to hire for festival and events such as Glastonbury.

Based in Leighton Buzzard, Camper Rent UK is perfectly situated within the motorway network of the M1 and M25, easily accessible for customers to collect their chosen vehicle and start their motorhome holiday. Camper Rent UK provide free, secure onsite parking in addition to providing private airport transfer service from all major London airports, as well as from Leighton Buzzard train station making them perfectly located so you can get on the road and reach your destination wherever in it may be.

Camper Rent UK own a fleet of Roller Team vehicles, which have been specially selected based upon their performance and specification and are fitted to the highest standard with TV, DVD Player and fitted kitchen as standard. None of their motorhomes are over 18 months old meaning that they are in the best condition.

Camper Rent UK's quality vehicles and service speak for themselves and they price their vehicles competitively within the industry. However, should you find a cheaper "Like for Like" quote elsewhere Camper Rent will gladly match it as part of our Price Match Promise.

For further information about Camper Rent UK's impressive range of motorhomes visit www.camperrentuk.co.uk or just call 01525 300 005 or email office@camperrentuk.co.uk to speak to a member of the Camper Rent UK team.

Contact
Jennifer Bateman - Staunton Rook
***@stauntonrook.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@stauntonrook.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Motorhome, Motorhome Hire, Motorhome Rental
Industry:Automotive
Location:Leighton Buzzard - Bedfordshire - England
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share