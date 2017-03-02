News By Tag
Camper Rent UK – Motorhome Hire Company Launches Online Booking Website
The easy to use website allows you to create a customised quote based on your holiday requirements and book online in a matter of clicks. Furthermore, once a booking has been made and an account has been set up, you can access the exclusive 'My Booking' area where you can edit a booking, view previous bookings and download helpful checklists and guides.
Whether you are looking to hire a compact 2 berth motorhome for a couple's weekend trip to the countryside or a 6 berth family motorhome for a two week break traveling around the South of France, Camper Rent UK can certainly help ensuring that you receive a high quality vehicle at a competitive price. Plus their motorhomes are available to hire for drivers aged 21 years of age and over making them ideal to hire for festival and events such as Glastonbury.
Based in Leighton Buzzard, Camper Rent UK is perfectly situated within the motorway network of the M1 and M25, easily accessible for customers to collect their chosen vehicle and start their motorhome holiday. Camper Rent UK provide free, secure onsite parking in addition to providing private airport transfer service from all major London airports, as well as from Leighton Buzzard train station making them perfectly located so you can get on the road and reach your destination wherever in it may be.
Camper Rent UK own a fleet of Roller Team vehicles, which have been specially selected based upon their performance and specification and are fitted to the highest standard with TV, DVD Player and fitted kitchen as standard. None of their motorhomes are over 18 months old meaning that they are in the best condition.
Camper Rent UK's quality vehicles and service speak for themselves and they price their vehicles competitively within the industry. However, should you find a cheaper "Like for Like" quote elsewhere Camper Rent will gladly match it as part of our Price Match Promise.
For further information about Camper Rent UK's impressive range of motorhomes visit www.camperrentuk.co.uk or just call 01525 300 005 or email office@camperrentuk.co.uk to speak to a member of the Camper Rent UK team.
Contact
Jennifer Bateman - Staunton Rook
***@stauntonrook.co.uk
End
