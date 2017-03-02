Country(s)
Echobox releases the French Election Tracker (FET)
The FET shows how much interest the candidates in France's presidential election are attracting. It is updated every hour and provided by Echobox.
The FET shows which candidate is attracting the most interest (both positive and negative) at any given moment. The FET features the five main candidates in the French presidential election of 2017: François Fillon (Les Républicains)
Echobox's team of world-class engineers and data scientists developed the interactive FET. "We have processed vast amounts of data. This has boosted the performance of our AI and given us a unique position versus the competition,"
Developed in collaboration with world-leading publishers and academic institutions, the proprietary AI technology offered by Echobox is proven to save publishers time while delivering valuable increases in traffic. Echobox generates on average a 31% gain in referral traffic from Facebook. The performance of its AI has helped it secure deals with publishers including Le Monde, Le Figaro and Axel Springer. "Social media optimisation requires a more scientific approach. Since using Echobox we have seen a major upswing in our traffic," says Anne Pican, Digital Publisher at Le Figaro. Rebecca Hanke of German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung says that "social media is more than just posting links to articles. Facebook in particular requires a lot of experimentation. Echobox gives us the time we need to do this."
The French Election Tracker and the Social Media Index can be accessed on the Echobox Showcase Page.
