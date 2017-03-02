Aruba Raises The Roof On A Year Of Music Festivals

Music fans are singing the praises of Aruba as the Caribbean island orchestrates a year-long programme of roof-raising festivals and events.

-- At the heart of the Dutch Caribbean, Aruba stages annual events of international standing, attracting fans worldwide to enjoy everything from soul to jazz. With guaranteed sunshine, mixed with the island's renowned golden sand beaches and characteristic hospitality, it's a cocktail enjoyed by thousands.Combined with year-round fun at Aruba's clubs and bars, together with spectacular performances and dinner shows at many of the island's leading hotels and casinos, it really is a place for those who love to let down their hair.First on stage is the 17annual Soul Beach Music Festival, voted one of the top five Caribbean festivals byand promising a weekend of music, fun and sun. Running from May 24 to 29 at the Aruba Harbour Arena, it combines headline act concerts, parties with guest DJs and comedy nights.Topping the bill this year is singer songwriter Mary J, Blige, who heads the concert on Sunday, May 28; American singer songwriter and dancer, Usher, together with hip hop veterans The Roots, are on the main stage on Saturday, May 27.The Official Soul Beach Nightclub Party is scheduled for 11pm to 3am on the Saturday at the Renaissance Convention Centre in island capital Oranjestad, while the following day, the scenic Baby Beach in the south of the island hosts the Soul Beach Day Party, running from 10am to 3pm. Tickets – for a single day entry – are from US$70 (approx. £56), while early bird ticket packages are still available. For more information go to www.soulbeach.netThe second major fixture in Aruba's calendar is the annual Caribbean Sea Jazz Festival, the 11edition of which is scheduled for September 15 and 16. This traditionally features an impressive line-up of international and local jazz, Latin, soul and funk musicians, coming together at Oranjestad's Renaissance Marketplace. The vibrating atmosphere, combined with food stands and numerous bars, give this event a unique feel. A four-day warm-up is held at smaller, intimate venues leading up to the main event. Go to www.caribbeanseajazz.comTop acts are being finalised for the two-day Aruba Summer Festival, also at the Harbour Square Arena on June 30 and July 1. This will be the third running of this event which features artists never before seen live in Aruba. Head for www.arubasmf for details.Summer is also the time for Aruba's Love Festival, with July/August dates to be confirmed. As the name implies, the event is all about 'love' – love for Aruba, for the beach, each other and, in particular, dance music. This year's event is to be staged on the pristine sands of Eagle Beach where for three days and on three stages, around 50 international and local DJs are set to perform from noon to the small hours.Early birds tickets, weekend and VIP passes will be available online through www.lovefestivalaruba.comSeptember will see a return of the Electric Festival, a mix of pool parties and night-time events, with a top of the line international DJ mix. This year will mark the introduction of a 'taste, play and explore' concept, which will offer festival-goers additional island experiences during the day and night, such as excursions and culinary events.September is also the month for Art Fair Aruba in the southern city of San Nicolas, again infusing the main, art, theme with food and live performances.Aruba Fashion Week hits the catwalk in December, while for sports enthusiasts, key events include the annual Aruba Hi-Winds in July, the largest amateur windsurfing event in the Caribbean; and the 11International Beach Tennis Tournament in December.For more information about Aruba, go to www.aruba.com