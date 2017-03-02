News By Tag
YES Bank Joins hands with JMA Pilani for International Women's Day Celebrations
Revealing Statistics of Women in the Global workforce: Share by Sector - Services 61.5%, Agriculture 25% and Industry 13.5%; Women in Leadership: Seats in Parliament 23% women, women CEOs Fortune 500 Companies 4%.
India ranks abysmally low in terms of economic participation of women. The Global Gender Report 2015 by the World Economic Forum ranked India at 139 out of 145 countries. India with 62 Women members in Lok Sabha out of 543 is at the 103rd place out of 140 countries with a mere 11% representation. Out of 243 members in the Rajya Sabha, only 27 are women. In state Legislatures also out of 3720 strength, only 363 are women and several states have no women legislators at all.
According to a November 2015 report by McKinsey Global Institute, against 37% global average, women contribute just 17 percent of India's GDP while in China its 41%, 39% in Sub Saharan Africa and 33% in Latin America. If India comes on a par with the "best-in-region"
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. On 08 Mar 2017, the Pilani branch of YES Bank which has been recognized amongst the Top and Fastest Growing Banks in various Indian Banking League Tables by prestigious media houses and Global Advisory Firms and recipient of several national and international honours joined hands with JMA to celebrate International Women's Day.
Bank manager Mr Rajesh Yadav addressing the teachers gave salient features of YES banking system including their special services and gave a clarion call "Be Bold for Change." He also congratulated the school management for providing a good quality education at affordable costs and gave each teacher a special memento from the bank. Dr Suman Mishra President of the School management committee from USA also graced the occasion.
Earlier in the day at the school assembly, Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan pointed out that Literacy rate of India is 74.04% with Male literacy rate at 82.14%, Female literacy rate at 65.46% and to bridge the gender gap in workforce, it is essential to bridge the literacy gap. Prof BR Natarajan presently advisor to Sangam University Bhilwara gave statistical details of women in global workforce, leadership and women contribution to GDP as against the Indian scenario. What emerges is that as they grow up, girls must be exposed to a broad range of careers, and encouraged to make choices that lead beyond the traditional service and care options to jobs in industry, art, public service, modern agriculture, science and technology.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
