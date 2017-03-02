Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza – Perfect Commercial Space in Noida

galaxy blue sapphire 4

-- Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza is a remarkable commercial project of Galaxy Group which is being raised Greater Noida West. This commercial venture will serve space for brand shops, commercial space for banks, hypermarkets, serviced apartments with best of the facilities and all these will be available at very competitive price list and flexible payment plan which are attracting lot of investors towards this unique and distinct commercial destination. With best of the connectivity options like broad roads and upcoming metro connectivity this becomes the best project of town. Greater Noida West is a hub of multiple residential communities which will contribute to footfall to commercial project like Galaxy Blue Sapphire for the fulfillment of their daily needs and requirements.Proximity of this project Galaxy Blue Sapphire plaza to all valuable and best available civic amenities is another add-on feature of this project which is also being counted as USP of this project along with its location advantages. This project is located just adjacent in Noida Extension which is the major junction and connects all destinations of this dream city. This project is also well equipped with all modern amenities and with features like Basement parking, Water storage, Hotel, Club, Spa, Indoor/ outdoor sports area, 6 screen multiplex, Food Court, Fun Zone and space for Restaurants.Galaxy Blue Sapphire is a single tower project with more than 15 high speed lifts and escalators being raised in an eco-friendly environ with lots of greenery all around and within the boundaries of project. This project is under construction right now and procession of commercial units is planned in July 2018. Completely Vaastu compliant project with trained property staff and high end security equipment ensuring the safety of customers and visitors also makes this project important for investors who are looking for high returns to their investments.Visit For more details