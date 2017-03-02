News By Tag
Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza – Perfect Commercial Space in Noida
Proximity of this project Galaxy Blue Sapphire plaza to all valuable and best available civic amenities is another add-on feature of this project which is also being counted as USP of this project along with its location advantages. This project is located just adjacent in Noida Extension which is the major junction and connects all destinations of this dream city. This project is also well equipped with all modern amenities and with features like Basement parking, Water storage, Hotel, Club, Spa, Indoor/ outdoor sports area, 6 screen multiplex, Food Court, Fun Zone and space for Restaurants.
Galaxy Blue Sapphire is a single tower project with more than 15 high speed lifts and escalators being raised in an eco-friendly environ with lots of greenery all around and within the boundaries of project. This project is under construction right now and procession of commercial units is planned in July 2018. Completely Vaastu compliant project with trained property staff and high end security equipment ensuring the safety of customers and visitors also makes this project important for investors who are looking for high returns to their investments.
