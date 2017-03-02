 
News By Tag
* Indian Medicine Exporter
* Generic Drugs Afghanistan
* Oddwayinternational
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Oddway International - Leading Merchant Pharmaceutical Exporter to Afghanistan

Oddway International exporting medicines to Afghanistan at minimal cost
 
 
Oddway International - Pharmaceuticals Exporter
Oddway International - Pharmaceuticals Exporter
NEW DELHI, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International is exporting medicines to Afghanistan at a cost much lower than the pharmaceutical products of international brands.

Currently, 96% of Afghanistan's pharmaceutical needs are met from overseas imports with a large part of it coming from India which is among the largest producer of medicine in the world.

Oddway International, a Delhi based pharmaceutical company, is among many Indian firms exporting medicines to Afghanistan. The company supplies a wide range of medicines to Afghanistan, including antibiotics, oral antibiotics, antivirals, tablets, capsules, injections and syrups at a very low price.

We are gaining foothold in Afghanistan market. We take pride that our offered medicines are affordable and help people from the lowest economic strata of the society.

About ODDWAY INTERNATIONAL

Oddway International has been instrumental in bringing about a revolution in the field of medicine. By making medicines available to people at affordable price, whilst ensuring the highest standards of quality, we extend the benefits of our wonderful and innovative products not only to the domestic market but also as medicine exporters to countries like Uganda, Kenya, China, Afghanistan, Russia, Myanmar, Japan, Philippines and France. One of the leading pharma companies in India, we have also established ourselves as pharma exporters of repute.

For more info about us, please visit our site : http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Download Our App On Google Play and IOS also. It takes a maximum 60 seconds.*

Media Contact
Oddway International
QQ: 1523458453@qq.com
+91-9873336444
***@oddwayinternational.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oddwayinternational.com
Posted By:***@oddwayinternational.com Email Verified
Tags:Indian Medicine Exporter, Generic Drugs Afghanistan, Oddwayinternational
Industry:Health
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oddway International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share