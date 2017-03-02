News By Tag
CSR Initiatives of Tega Industries Limited Changing Lives
Tega Industries Limited has undertaken CSR initiatives in the field of education, IT and social development. Youth, workers and people from all walks of life are benefitting from the CSR initiatives of the company.
It is to be noted that Tega was first company, 37 years ago, to provide social security for its workers. At a time when firms didn't concentrate much on social responsibilities, Tega concentrated on the fact that workers with poor academic background had limited growth opportunities.
Bhavishya Aasha is one of the multiple CSR initiatives undertaken by the company. This is a scheme that fulfils the dream of every parent about their children's education. Under this, a summer project is conducted to encourage trainee workers and children to improve their spoken English and free camps are conducted during summer holidays for children of workers.
AHEAD is another CSR initiative of the company. It is a model school for the mentally challenged children located in the southern fringes of Kolkata. The school boasts of top-notch facilities for these special children of the society.
Through Tega Industrial Technical School, the company provides formal education to the deprived class of workmen. Tega takes the health of its workers very seriously and to protect human eyes, it holds eye camps every year in collaboration with Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre Kolkata.
The company also conducts six-week training in English and computers to help youth bag jobs. It has tie-up with all the major IT firms and youths are groomed according to the organization's need. The company also took its first integrated village development program with 54000 villagers in Duttapukur in the North 24 Parganas district. Creating history, the company became the first organization to take responsibility of the three schools and villages.
The company's CSR initiatives are just concentrated in India alone, but also in countries like South Africa. The company has undertaken initiatives in education, health and welfare and enterprise development in the country.
About Tega Industries Limited
Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Awarded the Integrated Management System (IMS) certification by SGS India Limited, the company holds certification in three management systems - Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS) – OHSAS 18001:2007, Quality Management System (QMS) – ISO 9001:2008 and Environment Management System (EMS) – ISO 14001:2004. For more visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/
