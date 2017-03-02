Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global neuromorphic chip Market is accounted for $1.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand of artificial intelligence and growing demand of neuromorphic chip in the field of Internet Of Things (IOT) technology are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Difficulties involved in hardware designing of neuromorphic chips are expected to hinder the market growth. The signal processing function occupied a significant share of neuromorphic chip due to rising application of these chips in different end user industries. North America held the largest market share and is anticipated to sustain its position due to rising demand for neuromorphic chips in the aerospace and defense sector.Some of the key players in the market include Hewlett Packard Corp., Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Brain Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Vision Inc, Vicarious FPC Inc, HRL Laboratories LLC, Intel Corp, MIT Technology and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering.• Medical Industry• Military & Defense Sector• Industrial• Aerospace• Automotive Industry• Consumer Sector• Other End Users• Data Miniing• Image Recognition• Signal Recognition• Other Applications• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/neuromorphic-chip-market