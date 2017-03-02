 
News By Tag
* Neuromorphic Chip Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Neuromorphic Chip Market

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global neuromorphic chip Market is accounted for $1.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.  Growing demand of artificial intelligence and growing demand of neuromorphic chip in the field of Internet Of Things (IOT) technology are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Difficulties involved in hardware designing of neuromorphic chips are expected to hinder the market growth.  The signal processing function occupied a significant share of neuromorphic chip due to rising application of these chips in different end user industries. North America held the largest market share and is anticipated to sustain its position due to rising demand for neuromorphic chips in the aerospace and defense sector.

Some of the key players in the market include Hewlett Packard Corp., Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Brain Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Vision Inc, Vicarious FPC Inc, HRL Laboratories LLC, Intel Corp, MIT Technology and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/neuromorphic-chip-market

End-User Covered:
• Medical Industry
• Military & Defense Sector
• Industrial
• Aerospace
• Automotive Industry
• Consumer Sector
• Other End Users

Application Covered:
• Data Miniing
• Image Recognition
• Signal Recognition
• Other Applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/neuromorphic-chip-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Neuromorphic Chip Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share