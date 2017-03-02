News By Tag
Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Some of the key players in the market include Hewlett Packard Corp., Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Brain Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Vision Inc, Vicarious FPC Inc, HRL Laboratories LLC, Intel Corp, MIT Technology and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering.
End-User Covered:
• Medical Industry
• Military & Defense Sector
• Industrial
• Aerospace
• Automotive Industry
• Consumer Sector
• Other End Users
Application Covered:
• Data Miniing
• Image Recognition
• Signal Recognition
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
