The Funds Workshop, a new service provided by Mellstock Limited

 
 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Funds Workshop (www.thefundsworkshop.com) is a new web platform that has been launched by investment industry marketing firm, Mellstock Limited.  The site is designed to provide an informative and engaging virtual meeting place where investment managers, administrators, professional firms and investors can collaborate.

Based in the popular business centre of Cyprus, Mellstock is working to connect the island's talented finance specialists with investors and other potential partners seeking an effective and economic route to the European market.

Meanwhile, the same process is available in-reverse, to European firms seeking to find new investment partners in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Far East – Cyprus is geographically well-located to those regions and provides EU-regulated fund structures and professional services, often at considerably lower cost when compared to some of the larger fund centres.

The site is built upon three simple principles of Read, Search and Contact - the navigation headings provide quick and easy access to:

Read - a range of informative and engaging articles across a wide spectrum of topics and interests.

Search – a simple search facility permits visitors to find and select suitable business partners among featured fund managers, accountancy and audit specialists, legal advisers and other supporting professionals.

Contact – each firm displayed on the site will show its contact details so potential partners can get in touch directly.

Head of Corporate Communications, James Alexander, said: "This brand-new site offers the Cyprus funds industry an opportunity to market themselves to the wider international investor community.  We are planning to promote the site to international investment markets and hope we will be able to contribute to boosting our local economy by connecting Cyprus with potential global partners."

For a modest monthly fee, sponsors of the site will have the opportunity to provide information on their products and services which visitors will be able to download – factsheets and datasheets on fund performance, rate cards and other useful information will be available for each of the sponsoring businesses.

Visitors will have totally free access to all the content that the site provides, and will be encouraged to contact sponsors directly leading to what is hoped, will be swift and meaningful collaboration.

Operations Director, Emily Trescothick said: "In a dramatic departure from the common web structure of news feeds and often irrelevant, paid advertising, thefundsworkshop.com will provide lively and interesting news, investment market comment and insights, as well as management articles and broader, cultural and travel features.  We hope this approach will attract like-minded industry professionals and facilitate engagement and cooperation."

Emily Trescothick, Operations Director
James Alexander, Head of Communications
Source:Mellstock Limited
