Online deliveries to and from South Africa
Are you experiencing delivery problems and delays to your customers in South Africa via the local erratic postal service
Postbox-Courier is a South African based logistics company that provides a reliable and cost effective delivery service for online stores to the South African market at 70% of traditional courier costs within 3-5 days.
Postbox-Courier provides you with a personal address and central delivery point in the US, UK, SA, Australia and China to which online purchases are sent and grouped into one delivery or individually and shipped to South Africa, cleared through customs via our Johannesburg depot and delivered directly to the door countrywide.
Registration is free and there are no monthly membership, handling or storage fees.
Get in touch with us to learn more about our drop-shipping for online stores.
www.postbox-
South Africas only affordable online retail logistics service provider
Ken Rohan
***@pbcx.co.za
