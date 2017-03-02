SSE Enterprise powers new energy projects with GroupBC

SSE Enterprise, part of SSE, one of the UK's leading energy companies, are using GroupBC's Common Data Environment (BC CDE) to control information flow on customer projects that will help their businesses become more energy efficient.

-- With vast amounts of information being generated and shared by projects teams, SSE Enterprise found they had a need for a single central source for project information to make this more manageable and secure process. Project managers need access to the right information, at the right time, to make the right decisions without delay.Using BC, SSE Enterprise will be able to distribute their documents, drawings and data for comment and approval in a secure environment. Being designed specifically for the construction and engineering industry, BC enables users to view and comment on very large drawings in the cloud, without the native applications, whilst BC's process management module will ensure processes and standards are applied, and delivery milestones are easily tracked.As SSE Enterprise is often involved in centrally funded infrastructure projects, the business also had a requirement to demonstrate Building Information Modelling (BIM) Level 2 compliance. GroupBC's BIM module and expertise will ensure BIM helps reduce the risk of mistakes and costly delays, and brings benefits not only to the projects but to the whole business by improving communication and management of information.SSE Enterprise brings together five of SSE's businesses: Contracting, Rail, Slough Heat and Power, Telecoms and Utilities. They deliver energy and energy management, multi-utility networks, contracting and lighting solutions, and telecoms for organisations of all sizes with customers range from small family businesses to some of the UK's biggest companies, local authorities, government departments and other public bodies.GroupBC are the authors of a BIM platform which is underpinned by its market leading CDE, Business Collaborator. The platform is used by over 20,000 organisations worldwide and have been proven to provide clients with savings reaching into the multi millions. GroupBC help organisations to achieve BIM Level 2 compliance allowing for continuous improvement and enforcing best practice on each and every project that adopts it.Business Collaborator Ltd is trading as GroupBC.