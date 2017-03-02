UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention unveils Dubai Specialized Dental Centre in Al Hamriya

State-of-the-art dental facility to offer services such as general dentistry, preventive oral health, root canal treatment & pediatric dental surgery

--In line with its strategic plan to provide healthcare services to a wider segment of the society, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, represented by the Dubai Medical District and the Ministry's Primary HealthCare Department, inaugurating the Dubai Specialized Dental Centre in Al Hamriya on the 1of April 2017.Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention's Health Centers and Clinics Sector, emphasized on the Ministry's keenness to cater to the healthcare needs of the people according to the highest standards of medical practice. He stated that the opening of the Dubai Specialized Dental Centre following the Ministry's strategy to provide high-quality primary healthcare services in accordance with international standards to the UAE society.Dr. Maryam Sayed Jaffer, Head of Dental Section in Ministry of Health and Prevention highlighted the importance of the Dubai Specialized Dental Centre in providing world class oral and dental care as the facility has been fitted with the latest equipment, medical supplies, and state-of-the-art laboratory. She noted that it is managed by a team of qualified and expert medical and technical staff. She further elaborated that the dental center has a modern design as per the specifications and health standards of the Ministry for the development of healthcare facilities to improve the quality of work systems and ensure easy access in accordance with international standards.Dr. Wedad Al Maidoor, Director of the Dubai Primary HealthCare Centres, said that the opening of the dental center is an important addition to a series of outstanding healthcare services that Dubai Medical District is keen to provide to the citizens. She said that the new facility will ease the pressure on other healthcare centers and reduce the waiting time of patients. Dr. Maidoor said that the Ministry remains committed to upgrade its services to the highest level to accomplish its development plans as well as fulfill the expectations of customers and patients.Dr. Hussein Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai Specialized Dental Centre explained that the center will open for citizens from 7:30 am until 14:30 pm, Sunday to Thursday offering a complete range of services. Some of the services include general dentistry, preventive oral health, root canal treatment, pediatric dental surgery, orthodontics and restorative dentistry, and 3D x-rays and dental laboratory services with a central sterilization department that follows highest standards in infection control.