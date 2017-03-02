 
Special focus on India at 2017 World Real Estate Forum

Global experts at May 18-19 World Real Estate Forum will explore City Futures, Innovation, Growth Markets, Cross-Border Capital, Development Opportunities
 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- With India expected to have the world's fastest growing economy in 2017, the 2017 World Real Estate Forum (WREF) will include a special focus on developments in the industry and markets in India, organizers announced this week.

Hosted on May 18-19 by the MIT Center for Real Estate on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the World Real Estate Forum (http://www.mitworldreforum.com/) is an unparalleled gathering of more than 300 industry leaders, distinguished faculty, and innovative researchers who will engage in wide-ranging conversations about the global real estate industry. This year, portions of the conference will be live-streamed.

The Growth Markets and Development Opportunities: India panel at the WREF will consider what the country's growth means for the future of Indian real estate, and hear from India's leading developers about their strategy for the future.

"The Forum is a unique and perhaps the only platform which brings together global leaders and academia to discuss current and future issues impacting global real estate and identify potential solutions," says Raja Seetharaman, panelist and Director of Propstack (https://www.propstack.com/). "I look forward to discussing about the impact of technology, digitization & data transparency in real estate."

Other participants on the India-focused panel include Ajay Prasad, panel moderator and Managing Director- India, Taurus Investment Holdings;  Claude Lavigne, Senior Vice President of Investments and Global Markets at ​Ivanhoé Cambridge; Manoj Menda, Corporate Vice Chairman at RMZ Corp; and Dr.Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

The World Real Estate Forum features five expert panels of thought leaders from over 20 countries, along with The Edge Sessions, a series of conference tracks in which participants may engage directly with MIT faculty and researchers on exciting innovations in real estate.

"The MIT Center for Real Estate has a rich, 34-year history of pioneering research, providing a rigorous, multidisciplinary master's degree program, and spurring innovation in international real estate," said Albert Saiz, Director of the MIT Center for Real Estate and the Daniel Rose Associate Professor of Urban Economics and Real Estate.  "One way we achieve our mission is by uniting industry thought leaders with MIT's distinguished faculty, researchers and alumni each spring."

This year's World Real Estate Forum panelists will come to Cambridge from all corners of the globe—including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Great Britain, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, United Kingdom, and Uruguay—to discuss a wide range of topics that are shaping and reshaping the real estate industry:

·       City Futures: From Buildings to People

·       Debt, Equity and Innovation: How Global Capital Influences Future Development

·       Growth Markets, Development Opportunities: Latin America

·       Growth Markets, Development Opportunities: Africa

·       Growth Markets, Development Opportunities: India

The Edge Sessions, led by expert faculty and researchers from the MIT Center for Real Estate, will explore cutting edge research topics such as Real Disruption: At the Intersection of Technology and Real Estate (Steve Weikal); AI and the Robotic Future of Real Estate (Dr. Andrea Chegut); Securing the Cyber-Physical Infrastructure and Internet of Things (Senior Research Scientist Michael Siegel); 3D, stackable, Modular: Innovation and the Global Housing Crisis (Prof. Albert Saiz); Re-invention: How the Innovation Economy is Changing Cities (Prof. Dennis Frenchman); and Thermoplastics: The Next Building Paradigm (Prof. Mark Goulthorpe).

     The World Real Estate Forum takes place on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19, 2017 at the MIT Media Lab, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.  Registration and additional information is available online at mitworldreforum.com (http://www.mitworldreforum.com/registration.html).

     The event, gold-certified by the MIT Office of Sustainability, is sponsored by Jones Lang LaSalle (http://www.us.jll.com/united-states/en-us), the Samuel Tak Lee MIT Real Estate Entrepreneurship Lab (https://stl.mit.edu/), and global law firm Baker & McKenzie (http://www.bakermckenzie.com/).

