"Bad Man" By Static Spaz Is Taking South Coast Hip Hop To Next Level

The track "Bad Man" by the young artist, Staitc Spaz is now exclusively streaming on SoundCloud. This track is giving new dimension to the south coast hip hop.

Static Spaz

Since genesis, American Hip hop as a mainstream genre flourished with its different significance and style. Broadly divided into three sub genres, east coast hip hop, west coast hip hop and south coast hip hop, the first two genres was much popular and attained widespread fame across. At initial state, southern hip hop artists released their mixtapes and compositions independently due to hardships with the recording label but soon their exotic styles couldn't hold them back from getting popular and today, this south coast hip hop is one of the most sought after genres for hip hop enthusiasts.South Coast hip hop is hip-hop's most unique and alluring aesthetics is that it's dark and stimulating, disturbing yet entrancing. If you are seeking for a hip hop track with all these contradicting elements, get into SoundCloud gallery and listen to the tracks of the young star Static Spaz. His latest track "Bad Man" will leave you awestruck.Nurtured in South GA, he was very close to his family, and he owes his success to his late mother. His style is heavily influenced by the legendary southern rap artists Outkast and Hot Boys. By now he has uploaded cluster of tracks in SoundCloud. Some of the very popular are-"Let Me Explain", "What u Mean", "Just Vibe", "Round of Applause", Obtuse Thought" is worth listening. But the track "Bad Man" produced by Erica Bacon is without a doubt is the song of the season in SoundCloud. His craftsmanship of implementing the signature instruments and the drum bass in consistent intervals sets the tone of the track. The hard attitude with which he utters "Bad Man" represents his flamboyant aura.